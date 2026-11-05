Fraser Bohm Murder Trial Faces Another Delay As Defense Seeks More Time

The case of Fraser Bohm continues to play out in court after the Malibu resident was involved in a fatal crash on October 17, 2023. Coined as the “Rich Kid’s Sorority Sister Killing Case,” it took the lives of four Pepperdine University sorority sisters: Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

The Defense Wants More Time

New developments were reported by Chris Stewart’sOn the Case on Law&Crime Network’s YouTube on Wednesday. Stewart reminded followers that the accident happened on “a dangerous stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway called ‘Dead Man’s Curve.'”

Then he said that Fraser Bohm’s defense appears to be trying to buy more time with a trial date of December 1st fast approaching. Notably, Fraser Bohm’s attorney, Alan Jackson, wasn’t in court, so Stewart added, “the reason makes you wonder if there’s a strategy behind it.”

Recapping The Case

Before he brought in reporter Julia Deng to explain more about what happened in court, Stewart recapped the case of Fraser Bohm. If you haven’t been following it, you might not know that Bohm lost control of his BMW while traveling at speeds up to 104 mph in a 45 mph zone, as reported by USA Today.

His car collided with three parked vehicles and started a chain reaction that killed the four students who were in a parked car. The prosecution argues that Fraser Bohm’s actions showed a lack of regard for human life, which is why they hope to secure convictions on four charges of murder.

His defense team argues that the speed factor came about because he was trying to avoid a road rage incident.

Alan Jackson tried to get the murder charges dismissed by arguing that speed by itself doesn’t prove implied malice. However, a judge denied that in July 2026, clearing the way for Bohm’s trial to initally start on September 8, 2026.

The Issue Of Nitrous Oxide

There’s an important aspect that Chris Stewart raised again, and this included the canister of nitrous oxide found in Bohm’s vehicle. He said that “in September, prosecutors said they had a new theory as to why Fraser was going more than 100 miles per hour and it could be that he was distracted behind the wheel by a large canister of nitrous oxide.”

While it was found in the car, “the prosecution, it appears, is not saying that Fraser Bohm was under the influence of the gas, that he had consumed the gas, but just it was in his possession at the time of the crash.”

The case has a witness who claimed that Fraser was texting, but there was contradictory evidence produced because the phone was allegedly locked.

Additionally in September, the judge said he wasn’t interested in hearing about the possibility that Fraser had been under the influence at the time of the crash. Then Stewart added, “Now, Fraser Bohm’s defense, they have said that they want more time to review evidence in this case.”

Jackson Was Not In Court

Unlike the other hearings, cameras were not allowed on Wednesday but Julia Deng was in court and she said, “So Chris, this hearing was actually continued to November 20th.”

She also mentioned that “Alan Jackson apparently had to have surgery for some kind of undisclosed injury.” So, he was not in court. Neither was Fraser Bohm.

She explained that apparently, “the defense is making moves to file yet another Mumpower motion. They essentially want to toss out this case because they’re arguing the prosecution or law enforcement may have failed to disclose exculpatory evidence.”

The Trial Is Delayed Again?

When Deng chatted with lead prosecutor in this case, Deputy DA Nathan Bartos, she asked him if he believes the “next hearing is going to wrap in a single day?”

That’s because the judge wants an earlier start as the hearing is scheduled before Thanksgiving. Nathan Bartos told her that he expects a day would be sufficient, but then he added that he didn’t think the “original trial setting date of December 1st” will happen. So for now, it’s possible the case won’t go to trial until 2027.

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