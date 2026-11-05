GH Spoilers: Tracy’s Mysterious Trip – Is Someone in Deadly Danger?

General Hospital spoilers and updates reveal Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will soon leave town to help a relative—might the relative be a stepson?

Ethan Lovett (most recently Christian Howard) is needed to straighten out a paternity mystery. Might Tracy have to save him again?

Key Takeaways

Tracy’s upcoming trip could involve missing Ethan Lovett

Hudson attacked Ethan in Oslo before he disappeared

Jude’s paternity claim raises questions about Ethan’s DNA switch

Tracy may need Holly Sutton’s help finding Ethan

A dangerous rescue mission could be ahead

No One’s Heard From Ethan Since He Suddenly Left Port Charles

No one’s heard from Ethan since he suddenly left Port Charles, the day he spotted Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) at the Metro Court pool.

Hudson saw him too, followed him and beat him up badly in a hotel room in Oslo, Norway. But no one has seen him since—or heard from him, and there has to be a reason.

It’s a good possibility that either Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) or even Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché) has captured Ethan and is holding him somewhere.

The last time Ethan had been in trouble was when Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) had him as merchandise in an auction, and Tracy was the one who bid for him and won!

There have already been questions about Ethan’s paternity fraud and Tracy’s possible mission to save Phoebe.

Jude May Be Telling The Truth About Being Phoebe Chase’s Father

Jude may be telling the truth about being Phoebe Chase’s (Luna and Lucia Creighton) father—it could have been Jerry’s DNA that Ethan swapped his with.

Jerry certainly had a police record in Port Charles, if Jude himself didn’t—and a father and son’s DNA may be close enough to cause confusion in a paternity test involving a grandchild.

Ethan definitely knew who the father of Delilah Wilson’s (Lily Cardone) baby was, and he also knew that she was running from him!

Ethan cried when he realized he had arrived in Port Charles too late, and Delilah had died in childbirth—although at least Jude hadn’t found her and killed her.

He also knew that Jude shouldn’t be within five miles of a child, let alone caring for and raising one—especially a little girl!

As previously explored, Jude’s custody battle could send Tracy searching for Ethan to get answers about Phoebe’s paternity.

Will Tracy Be Able To Find Ethan, And Will Holly Sutton Join Her?

The big question is, will Tracy be able to find Ethan, and will his mother, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), join her, like the last time they had to save him?

And who has him, and where will they look? It might take some investigation before they make that trip, starting most likely with Oslo, where he was last seen.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) may or may not be up for a trip to find Ethan, although her skills could certainly be used and appreciated.

Perhaps Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) would be able to get away from her hospital duties long enough to do some sleuthing for Ethan.

And if they do find him, what happens then? Will he need a rescue?

Meanwhile, Alexis has already sought Ava’s help tracking down Ethan, making his whereabouts even more important to the custody drama.

Editor’s Take

Tracy’s trip could turn into much more than a family visit if Ethan is being held against his will. And with Phoebe’s future at stake, finding him may be the only way to uncover the truth.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

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