Y&R Spoilers: Victor Smells Trouble – Victoria’s London Secret About To Explode?

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that sooner or later she’s going to get caught, but who knew it would be her own father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), to be the first to find out? Read below for all the soap details you need to know.

Key Takeaways

Victor senses something is off with Victoria

Victoria has yet to explain her London business deal

Her secret affair with Kyle remains hidden from her father

Victor questions how Victoria spent her spare time in London

Victoria risks a major Newman-Abbott scandal if the truth comes out

Victor Is Questioning Victoria’s Sketchiness

Clearly, we are talking about Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), as her father, Victor, senses that something is off with his daughter lately, as she hasn’t been very productive at work.

In fact, she just went to London and apparently struck a very good deal, but she has yet to share any of the details about her new business plan with Victor.

Little does Victor know that Victoria has been getting pretty busy under the sheets with her much younger lover, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and that she actually took him to London for her business trip with her.

Victoria and Kyle’s steamy London affair nearly blew up in her face when Billy unexpectedly showed up.

That said, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victor is going to let his daughter know that she’s been behaving as though she’s too distracted to get any work done.

However, Victoria is going to assure him that everything is fine in London, even though he’s going to have more questions about her business meetings.

Meanwhile, Victor’s interrogation of Victoria could put her secret romance in even greater danger.

What’s Next For Victoria And Kyle?

Victor will sense that something is clearly up and is going to ask Victoria what she did during her spare time in London.

She, of course, is going to lie to her father and say that she hung out by herself, but that she also did see her ex, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), briefly.

Clearly, the moment that Victor finds out that his daughter has been sleeping with yet another Abbott, all hell is going to break loose. Simply put, this affair is going to turn out to be a scandal that Victoria won’t be able to recover from.

As Victoria begins having second thoughts about her secret relationship with Kyle, the pressure to keep their affair hidden continues to build.

Annemarie’s Take

Then again, Y&R fans will simply have to tune in each and every day to find out what will happen next.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times.

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