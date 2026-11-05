Raven Bowens Breaks Silence on Shocking Firing – Chanel’s Exit Explained!

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) is currently living her best life in Salem, having recently been declared cancer-free.

However, fans know that her time in Salem is coming to an end. With everything going on with her husband Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) family, it appears the couple and their children could be moving to Italy.

The actress who plays Chanel, Raven Bowens, recently hopped on social media and talked about her firing and what her next chapter is going to look like.

Key Takeaways

Raven Bowens opens up about being fired from Days of Our Lives

The actress reveals she was blindsided by the January 2 phone call

Bowens had recently signed a new nine-month contract

The firing inspired her to explore other sources of income

Bowens hopes to become a millionaire as she plans her next chapter

Raven Bowens Breaks Her Silence

Bowens has a TikTok channel where she talks about her goal of becoming a millionaire by the end of the year. She recently uploaded a video where she talked about her Days firing.

Bowens tells her TikTok followers in the post that on January 2 of this year, before she began her New Year’s resolutions, she got fired. She goes on to say, “For the backstory, I spent five years working on Days of Our Lives. I played Chanel Dupree. I love my character.”

She added that she loved her colleagues and had inked a new deal for nine months. With that said, some daytime drama contracts are structured so they can be reviewed every three months, when it is possible that they will not be renewed.

As previously reported, Johnny and Chanel’s upcoming departures were among the casting changes that shocked Days fans earlier this year.

Bowens Was Blindsided

That January 2 firing really blindsided Bowens. The actress reveals that her sister was visiting in town when the Days producer called.

Bowens was suspicious of the call since she wasn’t scheduled to return to work from the holiday hiatus for another week.

While she thought she might be getting fired, since they were calling on her day off, she tried to stay optimistic. However, as it turns out, her instincts were correct.

Bowens stated in the video that the producer told her Chanel didn’t have a storyline at the moment, and when her current arc finished, that was the end of the line for her at Days.

Bowens’ Next Chapter

The actress goes on to say in the TikTok video, “Now, well, that isn’t fun. That is the business of show business, especially on soap operas. So, it is what it is. That’s the contract I signed. I had to accept it, but it was a really hard reality.”

Bowens stated that she got comfortable going to work at Days every day for five years. The show was like her second home.

Still, the firing made her realize it was time to look at her next chapter. She added, “And my next chapter is not my acting career ending because I’m an actress. I will always be an actress. I have sacrificed so much for this life and for this career. And I love it. I will never give it up and I will never quit.”

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel’s possible exit storyline could give the couple a fresh start away from Salem and the DiMera family drama.

Time For Change

Still, it was an epiphany for Bowens about how vital it is to have other streams of income.

The actress concluded her video with, “So that is how my 2026 started. But I am determined for my 2027 to go in a completely different direction. So, follow along on my wealth building journey and let’s figure out how to make a million.”

Bowens’ TikTok channel seems like a valuable resource for anyone looking to build their wealth.

The casting changes have certainly generated plenty of discussion, especially since four young Days stars were let go earlier this year.

Editor’s Take

It’s sad to hear how blindsided Raven was, especially after spending five years on the show and signing a new contract. I love that she’s determined to keep acting while finding other ways to build her future. I hope we see her on another soap soon!

Will you miss Chanel Dupree DiMera? Join the conversation below! Watch Days daily to catch all the drama in Salem, and visit this site often for the best Days of Our Lives news, spoilers, and updates.

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