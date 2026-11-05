DWTS Jenna Dewan Revisits Her Janet Jackson Past On Grammy Night

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 35 has been eventful for Jenna Dewan, who lost her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, for one episode after his temporary suspension, but she is turning her eyes to a special walk back in history in the upcoming Grammy Night episode. Read on for more details on why it’s important to her.

Grammy Night And Janet Jackson Revisited

Entertainment Weekly reported on November 4 that Dewan really is taking a step back in time. And she’s doing it because she joined “the Grammy-winning pop star as a backup dancer.”

That came when she joined Janet Jackson “on her globe-trotting All for You Tour between 2001 and 2002.” She also appeared in the music videos for the songs “All for You” and “Doesn’t Really Matter.”

Jenna Dewan will revisit those memories on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 10, when she performs a jazz routine to Jackson’s hit “All for You.”

A Close Bond

It’s not the first time in recent months that fans heard about Janet Jackson’s close bond with the DWTS contestant.

Times of India cited her as talking about it during the April Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast.

Back then, she said, in part, “If you are on her team, you were on the tour, you were part of her family. We had spa nights. We were always at the same hotel as her. I mean, it was just like really little things that, as you get older in this business, you start seeing, well, not everyone’s that graceful.”

Plus, she felt that Janet Jackson made her and the other dancers“feel like family.”

A Dream Come True

EW unearthed an old Instagram post by Jenna Dewan which came long before her Dancing with the Stars appearance.

In 2022, she shared a photo of herself with Janet Jackson and said in her caption, “I had one goal and one goal only when moving to LA… and that was touring with the legend herself.”

Well, it was more than just a dream achieved, because she also added, “Janet…also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still having unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her.”

Dancing Experience Was Questioned

Ahead of Season 35, ABC fans were not all that happy that Jenna Dewan had experience. So did Harry Shum Jr. and Julia Stiles. Anyway, Dewan defended herself, and The Wrap cited her as saying, “I do not know how to ballroom dance. Let’s be clear. It’s two different languages.”

What are your thoughts on Jenna planning a tribute to Janet Jackson on Dancing with the Stars‘ Grammy Night episode? Did you know that she previously danced with Janet’s tour and appeared in videos? Join the discussion and then come back for all your reality TV news and updates.

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