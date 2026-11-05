GH Spoilers: 6 New Characters Ranked – Who’s Hot, Who’s a Flop & Who Needs to Go?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that PC is being overrun with newbies, and not every fan is happy about their fan faves losing airtime to the rookies.

Here we rank the newbies from first to worst—tell us if you agree or disagree!

Key Takeaways

Jude Jacks takes the top spot thanks to his bad-boy appeal

Joe Fitzpatrick lands second despite his low-key storyline

Tristan Roberts deserves more airtime after his promising debut

Monet Mitchell and Hudson Parker have yet to win everyone over

Serena Baldwin lands last thanks to her unpopular Deception storyline

1. Jude Jacks

Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) is fire—a raging inferno bent on burning down PC, but aside from that, he’s an irresistibly handsome bad boy, as Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) found out firsthand.

Plenty of people are against him being Baby Phoebe’s father, but he has at least one gold-star quality—we’re pretty sure he isn’t a misogynist, judging by the gentlemanly way he handled Britt during their one-nighter.

Of course, Jude’s custody battle over Phoebe is already causing major trouble for the Quartermaine family.

2. Joe Fitzpatrick

Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) comes in second by default: the rest of the newbies are either annoying or invisible.

He’s onscreen to give Lucas a partner, and his role at the PCPD is unremarkable, but sometimes vanilla isn’t the worst flavor in the pantry.

3. Tristan Roberts

Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer) is the biggest loser in this bunch, not because the character is meh, but because the show has forgotten about him.

He debuted like a supernova, paired with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and named in tribute to the late Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio, but has since fallen out of rotation—why?

4. Monet Mitchell

Monet Mitchell (Blythe Howard) is pure soap goddess—a “b” with a pretty face and a vengeful agenda.

But the show has got to give her some vulnerability in order for us to like her. Without anything sympathetic for fans to root for, Monet is just another snarky, one-dimensional villain.

Meanwhile, November sweeps spoilers suggest Monet will have more to do as Curtis Ashford’s legal battle continues.

5. Hudson Parker

Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) is a mystery—is he a villain or a good guy being blackmailed into doing bad things?

He has a violent streak, but his scenes with Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) have been milquetoast.

Is he a Jacks, Joss’ cousin or brother, or someone who will disappear when his current opaque story ends? We don’t care, and that’s the problem here.

There are certainly plenty of questions about Hudson’s mysterious connection to Jude, including whether the two could actually be related.

6. Serena Baldwin

We remember sweet Carly Schroeder as Serena Baldwin, and Kelly Kruger’s version is vinegar in comparison.

Maybe it’s unfair to compare the child and adult versions of Serena, but this iteration stands out because of the hair varnish and eyelash forest.

Plus, the writers did Serena dirty by having her try to cheat the smartest man on the planet, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton).

Now she’s just odious, with zero awareness or likability, just an awesome level of arrogance.

As we’ve seen with Serena’s failed attempt to outsmart Jason, her Deception storyline hasn’t exactly made her a fan favorite.

Editor’s Take

Jude is easily my favorite of the newcomers so far—he’s bringing the kind of trouble Port Charles needs!

But I’d love to see Tristan get more airtime, and Serena desperately needs a storyline that makes her easier to root for.

Now it’s your turn. Tell us your opinions on the new GH characters! Who deserves more airtime, and who would you send packing?

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The post GH Spoilers: 6 New Characters Ranked – Who’s Hot, Who’s a Flop & Who Needs to Go? appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.