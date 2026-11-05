Y&R Spoilers Update Thursday, November 5: Jack’s On To Kyle, Nate Hits A Wall, Diane Goes To Extremes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 5, suggest that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is onto Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), while Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) stumbles.

Plus, Diane Abbott (Susan Walters) goes to the extreme. Read on to learn more about Thursday’s show.

Key Takeaways

Jack corners Kyle about his suspicious behavior

Kyle struggles to keep his secret romance with Victoria hidden

Diane plans an extravagant reunion of former Jabot models

Christine and Lily join Diane’s Valentine’s Day campaign

Nate faces a setback as Dr. Bishop questions his medical comeback

Kyle Abbott Cornered

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 5, imply that Jack will corner Kyle. Jack may not know that Kyle has hit the sheets with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), but he knows his son well enough to deduce that he’s got a new romance.

Jack may drill Kyle for information, but will Kyle spill the beans? Can he trust his father with this kind of secret?

As previously reported, Kyle’s secret London trip has already raised questions, so he may have a difficult time explaining himself.

Diane Abbott Pulls Out All The Stops

Meanwhile, Diane will host an extravagant “reunion.” Fans know that Diane is launching a Jabot Classics Valentine’s Day campaign to strike back at Vibrante’s launch, and she’s spotlighting past Jabot models.

Christine Romalotti (Lauralee Bell) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have agreed to participate, and Diane has decided to join them as well.

After all, Diane was a major model back in the day, and if she could help boost sales with her fame, why not?

All is fair in love and the cosmetics war Jabot is in with Vibrante, right?

So, it sounds like Diane will host a reunion of the Jabot models and invite Christine and Lily. What kind of drama will unravel when this happens, and will Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) crash the event?

Meanwhile, Nikki’s latest move against Diane has already set the stage for an intense cosmetics war.

Nate Hastings’ Roadblock

Lastly, The Young and the Restless spoilers for November 5 reveal that Nate will stumble on his road back to medicine.

What could this be about? Nate has to jump through a few more hoops until he can officially conduct surgery again, so will his hand healing hit an obstacle?

Then again, this might be about Dr. Andrew Bishop (Fareed Ward). He’s the chief of surgery at Genoa City Memorial, and during the Wednesday, November 4 episode, it’s clear that he and Nate have bad blood from the past.

Dr. Bishop questioned Nate’s road to recovery and ability to perform surgeries moving forward, so will he do something to trigger Nate’s setback?

As Thursday’s spoilers suggest, Nate could face even more challenges as his old rivalry with Dr. Bishop heats up.

Annemarie’s Take

I’m curious to see how Kyle talks his way out of Jack’s questions, especially with Victoria involved! And Diane’s reunion sounds like a fun way to get under Nikki’s skin.

As for Nate, I wouldn’t be surprised if Dr. Bishop makes his return to surgery much harder than it needs to be!

Are you excited about Thursday’s show? Join the conversation below! Watch Y&R daily to catch all the drama in Genoa City, and visit this site often for the best Young and the Restless news, spoilers, and updates.

The post Y&R Spoilers Update Thursday, November 5: Jack’s On To Kyle, Nate Hits A Wall, Diane Goes To Extremes appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.