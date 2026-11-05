B&B Spoilers Update Thursday, November 5: Steffy’s Panic, Ridge’s Fury & Sheila’s Sneaky Seduction!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Thursday, November 5, reveal that Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is feeling the pressure as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) demand answers.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has another surprise in store for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Keep reading for all the drama coming up!

Key Takeaways

Steffy struggles as her parents question her surrogacy story

Taylor suspects her daughter is hiding something serious

Ridge demands answers from Carter about the pregnancy

Sheila makes a bold romantic move on Deacon

Steffy’s mounting stress could lead to a frightening collapse

Steffy Forrester’s Baby Secret Creates Panic

Steffy thought she could convince everyone that she had agreed to carry a baby for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne Rose Walton (Murielle Hilaire). Unfortunately, her parents aren’t making things easy!

Ridge and Taylor were stunned by their daughter’s announcement, and now they want to know exactly how this supposed surrogacy arrangement came about.

Of course, viewers know that Steffy isn’t telling the truth. Her pregnancy is the result of a one-night stand with Carter, and the surrogacy story is their desperate attempt to protect their marriages.

As previously discussed, Steffy’s pregnancy confession has already raised serious questions, and those questions aren’t going away anytime soon.

Taylor Hayes Knows Something Is Wrong

Taylor knows her daughter better than most people, so it’s hardly surprising that she’s suspicious of Steffy’s explanation.

Instead of celebrating the news, Taylor will continue pressing Steffy for more information. After all, becoming a surrogate is a major decision, and Taylor may wonder why Steffy would make such a commitment without discussing it with her family.

The more questions Taylor asks, the more uncomfortable Steffy becomes. She knows that one wrong answer could expose everything she’s been trying to hide.

Could Taylor eventually figure out that Carter and Steffy have been lying?

Ridge Forrester Wants Carter To Explain

Meanwhile, Ridge isn’t about to sit quietly while his daughter claims she’s carrying Carter’s baby.

Ridge has known Carter for years, which makes the situation even more difficult to understand. Why would Carter involve Steffy in such a personal arrangement without saying anything to him?

Ridge will want some answers, and Carter could soon find himself facing a very angry Forrester patriarch.

Whether Ridge orders Carter to the cliff house or confronts him at Forrester Creations, Carter will have to be extremely careful about what he says.

With Taylor already suspicious of Steffy’s secret, Carter’s involvement could make this cover-up even harder to maintain.

Sheila Carter Makes Her Move On Deacon

Elsewhere, Sheila isn’t ready to accept that her relationship with Deacon is over.

Deacon has moved on romantically with Taylor, but Sheila clearly believes their history is worth fighting for. She’s determined to remind him of the passion they once shared.

Sheila will catch Deacon off guard with an unexpected gesture, and she may even admit that she’s been keeping a close eye on him.

Of course, Sheila’s idea of romance has always been a little unusual!

She’s prepared to turn up the heat and make Deacon remember their chemistry, which could lead to an unexpected kiss.

As Thursday’s developments suggest, Sheila’s latest pursuit of Deacon could make his already complicated love life even messier.

Steffy Faces A Frightening Breaking Point

Back at the cliff house, Steffy is running out of ways to keep her parents satisfied without revealing the truth.

She’s already dealing with guilt over betraying Finn, and now she has to worry about Ridge and Taylor uncovering what really happened with Carter.

The pressure is becoming overwhelming, and spoilers suggest Steffy will suffer a panic attack and collapse before the week is over.

Could this frightening moment finally force Steffy to reconsider the lies she’s been telling everyone?

Annemarie’s Take

I don’t think Steffy and Carter thought this plan through! Taylor is already suspicious, Ridge is furious, and Finn still has no idea what really happened. As for Sheila, chasing Deacon might be a terrible idea, but when has that ever stopped her?

Do you think Taylor will uncover Steffy’s secret, and should Deacon give Sheila another chance? Let us know in the comments!

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The post B&B Spoilers Update Thursday, November 5: Steffy’s Panic, Ridge’s Fury & Sheila’s Sneaky Seduction! appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.