GH Weekly Spoilers-November 16-20: Ava Jerome Faces the Music, Sonny Corinthos Blows His Top, and Trina Robinson Gets a Scare

THESE GH WEEKLY SPOILERS PUT PORT CHARLES ON EDGE

TL;DR: These GH Weekly Spoilers send Ava and Drew into a round of hard questions, Sonny into a towering rage, and Trina into the orbit of an admirer who has stopped respecting boundaries, while gunfire on Wednesday raises the stakes for everyone.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (GH Weekly Spoilers) Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) & Ava Jerome (Maura West)

This Week in Port Charles

Nothing says romance like a rushed wedding plan built to dodge a witness stand, and Port Charles opens the week with the invoice for that bright idea. Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have spent weeks praying nobody ties them to the disappearance of Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), and a marriage license is about to be tested as a shield. The questions headed their way are not the kind that fade after a toast and a kiss. Gunfire arrives midweek to make sure nobody mistakes these five days for a quiet stretch.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) spends the week fuming over matters large and small, and by Friday his fortunes sink lower still, which is a rough deal for a man who swore off the rough stuff. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) discovers that whoever keeps leaving her flowers has no plans to stay politely in the background. Every move on this board sends a ripple through families who already have plenty on their plates.

Do you think Ava and Drew’s rushed wedding plan really shields them, or does it hand the police a juicier story? Email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we want your take.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (GH Weekly Spoilers) Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton)

Monday, November 16th

Monday collects the debt for Friday’s rush toward the clerk’s counter. Ava and Drew find themselves across the table from people with questions, and a marriage license makes a flimsy answer when the police still want to know what two respectable adults were loading into an SUV the night Jack vanished.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) has a plan to keep Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) away from baby Phoebe, and on Monday that plan springs a leak. The preview keeps the details tucked away, but a woman holding test results she dreads opening does not need one more complication on her list.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is handed news that knocks the wind out of her, and nobody says who delivers it or what it covers. With a daughter on a murder case, a granddaughter in the crossfire, and a statement already filed with the police, Alexis has no shortage of candidates for bad tidings.

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) offers a soothing word to somebody, a plot twist all by itself for a woman who recently needed a referee to stop her from snapping at the nursing staff. Her recent charm offensive at the hospital has people checking for pod-person activity.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) compare what each of them has dug up, and with a case file that fat, it is safe to say they are not swapping lunch orders. Molly has already admitted she would step aside if her mother’s role as a witness becomes a problem, so every scrap of information carries extra weight.

Tuesday, November 17th

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is pitched a proposition that dangles something she badly wants, though the preview will not say who is doing the dangling. A woman who has spent recent weeks in WSB hands is in no position to wave away anything that sounds like a lifeline.

Sonny is furious, and no target gets named, which is its own kind of suspense. He has a full menu of grievances, from the feud with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to a Pentonville file with his name stamped across it, so there is plenty to choose from.

Jude brings his questions to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), a woman who only learned of his existence a couple of weeks ago. Carly has already warned her daughter about relatives who treat the family name like an ATM, so expect her to arrive armed with suspicion.

Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) confronts Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) over his part in the wedding party, where he signed up as Ava’s witness. Lucas warned everyone that nobody would buy this as a real marriage, so he may be hoping Joe is the one cop who agrees with him.

Chase (Josh Swickard) reaches out to Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) for help, and the preview is silent on what he needs. She grabbed him before a fist could fly at Jude last week, so Chase clearly trusts her to be the calm one in the room.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (GH Weekly Spoilers) Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) & Carly Spencer (Laura Wright)

Wednesday, November 18th

Gunfire erupts, and the preview promises that more than one person’s life is on the line. It does not name the shooter or the targets, so anyone in town with an enemy, which is everyone, can start sweating.

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) switches strategies on whatever problem he is wrestling. A man who recently walked out of a PCPD interrogation room could be forgiven for wanting a fresh playbook, though Valentin has never been shy about juggling a stack of them.

Monet Mitchell (Blythe Howard) lowers her guard around Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Between an appeal for Curtis and a new client who confessed more than he probably should have, Monet is carrying plenty of secrets for one lawyer.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) lays the charm on thick for Molly. She already has a murder case, a mother on the witness list, and a possible recusal on her plate, so Cody picked a busy week to flirt.

Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola) commiserate. Danny is sitting on a secret about a dead man in a hotel pool, and Avery is stuck replaying Josslyn tearing into her father, so these two kids are hauling baggage no kid should own.

Thursday, November 19th

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) goes from watching to doing, and the preview does not say what sets him off. Between Danny’s secret and Carly’s legal troubles, Jason has never been short on fires to put out.

Carly receives news the preview calls horrifying, and that is a high bar for a woman who has survived hostage crises, kidnappings, and a bullet to the head. Whatever the news is, it lands on someone already protecting a lot of people.

Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) pitches an idea to Trina. The timing is rough, since she is jumpy about everyone who gets near her while the roses keep arriving, and even a friendly offer may get a skeptical eyebrow.

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is knocked flat by a revelation. She told Dante not long ago that he would see what she was prepared to do, so the surprise may be hers this time.

Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) points an accusing finger at someone, with no name attached. Sonny has plans to lean on Hudson, so the accusation might be aimed in his direction, though that is only a guess.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers (GH Weekly Spoilers) Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) & Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor)

Friday, November 20th

Sonny ends the week lower than he started it. Between a feud that dragged Avery into the middle and the paperwork piling up against him, he has plenty of places for the next blow to land.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) settles on a major decision, and the preview is silent on the details. Anna has lately been a second set of eyes for Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) on a case that touches Sonny, but nothing says the choice involves him.

Whoever sends Trina the roses closes the distance faster than she can handle. Calling that person a fan stopped being polite a while ago.

Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) talks sense to someone who is not eager to hear it. He already urged Portia to keep her distance from her nemesis, so he has practice delivering advice that goes unheeded.

Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) intercepts Chase, and what he wants is anyone’s guess. Ric answers to Sonny, and Sonny has promised to do anything for Brook Lynn, whose daughter Chase helps raise, so the conversation may be less casual than a hallway hello.

Who do you think is behind the roses, and is Wednesday’s gunfire tied to the Brennan case? Tell us in the comments.

The Bill Comes Due in Port Charles

Does the rush to the altar buy Ava and Drew breathing room, or does it box them in further? Does Sonny’s temper hand Josslyn the ammunition she wants, or does it make everyone around him close ranks? Whoever is behind the roses might be a stranger or somebody from Trina’s past, and neither answer is comforting.

Tell us on our Facebook page: is Wednesday’s gunfire about Jack Brennan, or about a grudge nobody has spotted yet?