THESE B&B WEEKLY SPOILERS KEEP L.A. ON EDGE ALL WEEK

TL;DR: These B&B Weekly Spoilers follow Bill Spencer on a desperate campaign to win back Katie Logan, Melissa Dylan watching her past surface online, and Electra Forrester finally hearing the word she has waited for, with a surprise kiss at Bikini Bar thrown into the mix.

Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (B&B Weekly Spoilers) Katie Logan (Heather Tom) & Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)

This Week in Los Angeles

These B&B Weekly Spoilers open on a marriage in timeout and a husband who has decided that groveling is a full-time job. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wants back into his home after a trail of messages with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) blew up in his face, and he plans to spend every waking minute proving he deserves the chance. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is in no hurry to make it easy. By midweek he has reinforcements, which is either very sweet or very much not helping.

Trouble also arrives in smaller packages. Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) returns to the dancing she loves right as something unflattering starts floating around online, and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) spends the week juggling nerves, suspicions, and some very big news from the top of the company. A quiet table at Bikini Bar turns into a kiss nobody saw coming, and the one question hanging over Forrester finally gets a real answer. Los Angeles has a full calendar, and none of it is restful.

Do you think Katie lets Bill back in before the week is out, or does he need a lot more than a speech? Email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we want your take.

Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (B&B Weekly Spoilers) Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)

Monday, November 16th

Monday starts with Dylan back in her element, reconnecting with the dancing that first made her feel at home in her own skin. For a little while it quiets the noise around her. Enjoy it, sweetheart, because the week has other plans.

Over at Forrester, Electra goes looking for advice on something weighing on her and takes it to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy has a gift for sounding calm while the ground shakes, and Electra could use that energy. Whether the guidance comes with a few unspoken asterisks is anyone’s guess.

At Bikini Bar, Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan) shares a table with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and the conversation takes a hard left. He wants to know if there is any way to talk her into sticking around, and her answer comes with lips instead of words. A simple get-together suddenly has a lot more to unpack than a menu.

Tuesday, November 17th

Tuesday begins with an unsettling social media post that puts Electra on edge. The comments hint that someone has been misbehaving, and Electra isn’t the type to ignore a red flag. She takes it straight to RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) for a second opinion.

At the beach house, Dylan spots the same posts and starts to unravel. She wants to know how they are still online and what on earth she is supposed to do about them. It is the sound of a woman who hoped a chapter was closed and found out the internet never got the memo.

Later, that history shows up in person at Bikini Bar. After a day of whispers on a screen, the real thing is a lot harder to scroll past.

Bill heads home to plead with Katie, armed with a speech and a promise never to give her cause to relive the old pain. It is a bold pledge given that message history, but he sounds like he means every syllable. Katie, who has the most reason to doubt him, gets to decide whether sincerity counts for anything.

Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (B&B Weekly Spoilers) Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace)

Wednesday, November 18th

Wednesday is the day Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) leaves no doubt about what she is after. The preview doesn’t say what she wants or whom she wants it from, which makes it more fun to wonder. Anyone in her path might want to find a chair first.

Dylan and Electra hit a fork in the road in their friendship, and it could pull them closer or crack them apart. After days of strained whispers, doubts, and unanswered questions, something has to give.

The biggest announcement of the week lands at Forrester, where Eric Forrester (John McCook) gives the Electra line the official go-ahead. RJ is beaming, Electra is walking on air, and for one glorious moment the office feels like a place without stress. Savor it, because this is B&B.

Thursday, November 19th

Thursday brings Bill some muscle in the form of his sons. Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) both step up to support their father as he battles for his marriage. Whether Katie wants a two-man cheering section is another matter, since she gets the final word anyway.

Over at Logan, the design team keeps gathering steam, a small bright spot for Katie while her home life sits in a holding pattern. It is a nice irony that the company she has fought for is thriving at the exact moment her marriage feels shaky.

Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (B&B Weekly Spoilers) Katie Logan (Heather Tom)

Friday, November 20th

Electra isn’t one to wait around, and by Friday she is digging for answers while the questions keep stacking up. Whatever she turns up is bound to land in the middle of an already crowded week.

Then comes the biggest moment of all, when Katie reaches a decision about what comes next for her and Bill. There is no word on which way she goes, which leaves every speech, every apology, and every Spencer pep talk hanging in the balance.

Which storyline are you most eager to see play out: Bill’s campaign, Dylan’s secret, or Electra’s search for answers? Tell us in the comments.

Grand Gestures, Messy Pasts, and One Busy Week

Between a husband in full apology mode, a dancer with a secret she can’t outrun, and a designer finally getting good news, Los Angeles doesn’t get to relax. Will Katie open the door for Bill, or does she keep it shut and make him earn it all over again? Does Dylan’s past stay a rumor, or does it grow teeth? And will Electra’s big win last the week, or do those posts steal the spotlight?

Tell us on our Facebook page: which of these storylines has you glued to the screen?