ONE PREVIEW SAYS CANE COULD SWITCH SIDES, BUT EVERYTHING ON SCREEN KEEPS HIM WITH LILY

TL;DR:Young and the Restless spoilers: one spoiler write-up predicts Cane could switch to Billy’s side in the Chancellor fight now that the two men have made peace. Nothing that has aired backs it up. The head writer says Cane will do “whatever it takes” to stop Billy, and on Monday Cane vows Billy will never win.

One Spoiler Write-Up Says Cane’s Support Could Shift to Billy

Does Cane side with Billy over Lily on Young and the Restless? One spoiler write-up published Saturday thinks he might. With Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) on better terms since London, the writer predicted that “Cane’s support could shift to the other side” in Billy’s fight to take Chancellor from Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). That’s the writer’s own guess, not a spoiler, and no other preview or listing says anything like it.

Here’s where things stand on the show. Lily owns Chancellor, Cane runs it as CEO, and Billy says it belongs to the Abbotts because his father, John Abbott, was never repaid for an old loan to Phillip Chancellor II. Lily fired Billy in August, and in September he told Jack the fight would wait “Until after the baby’s born.” Now Ruby is here, Billy is back at it, and for Monday, November 16, the episode listing in next week’s spoilers says, “Lily seeks legal advice from Michael.”

Do you think Cane could ever switch to Billy’s side? Write to our editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and make your case.

Cane Ashby Has Stood in Lily’s Corner Since Billy’s First Move

The London thaw is real, but it’s small. While Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) recovered in London, Billy and Cane argued at a pub, Billy apologized, and the two men toasted Jill’s strength on October 26. A few days later they toasted her again and found out together that Jill was stable. And they aren’t brothers: Jill treats Cane like a son, but he isn’t hers.

The peace didn’t last. By November 9, Cane was on edge with Billy and told Lily he was planning something, and that same day Billy was spotted with a litigator. The photo landed with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), who confronted Billy on Friday, November 13. Billy said he is still going after Chancellor, and Jack said he won’t go to Cane and Lily but won’t bail Billy out either. Jack has feared this since Billy put off his offer to fund a company of his own.

Cane’s answer that same day was a bracelet. He gave Lily one engraved “I’m always in your lane,” and they agreed they need to be prepared for Billy. That is not a man getting ready to change teams.

Does Cane Side With Billy Over Lily on Young and the Restless?

Not on the evidence, and not yet. Co-head writer Dan O’Connor laid out Cane’s job in this story on November 10: “Lily is still in the fight of her life with Billy’s attempt to take over Chancellor, and Cane is willing to do whatever it takes to help make sure that doesn’t happen.” That’s Cane’s own writer telling you where he stands.

Monday’s episode, already seen in Canada, points the same way. A search turns up no record that the loan was ever repaid, so Lily calls in Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) while Chancellor’s usual lawyer is out of town. Michael warns that Billy has a real chance, tells Lily to take her repayment offer to Billy, and says she is in for a fight. Cane asks what it would take to secure Michael’s services, and in our Monday day-ahead, he vows he will never let Billy win.

The Real Risk Is How Far Cane Goes to Stop Billy

O’Connor didn’t stop at “whatever it takes.” He added, “But as we all know, Cane sometimes makes questionable decisions in the pursuit of doing what he believes is right and that may have some long-term consequences, not just for Chancellor, but also for their relationship.” That’s the warning Lily should hear. Cane Ashby doesn’t have to switch sides to hurt her. He only has to go one step too far.

There’s also a twist the switch prediction misses. On Friday, Jack suggested Billy’s war is really about Cane’s place in Jill’s heart, and Billy denied it. One Reddit fan sided with Jack: “Cane just rubs more salt in the wound because of his ‘place in Jill’s heart.'” If that’s right, Cane isn’t Billy’s ally in waiting. He’s the target.

Our readers are split on the fight itself. When we asked who deserves to run Chancellor, the 199 comments we read out of more than 1,200 leaned a little toward Billy, 87 to 79, with 21 saying both. The most-liked Lily answer: “If John had wanted it, he would have taken it a long time ago.” Plenty of readers named Lily and Cane together.

Will Cane stay in Lily’s corner, or did London change everything? Leave your prediction in the comments.

See what else is coming for Cane, Lily, Billy and the rest of Genoa City in our full two-week Young and the Restless spoilers.

Cane Stays in Lily’s Corner, and That Is Where the Trouble Starts

Does Cane Ashby switch to Billy’s side? My call is no, because every aired scene, the head writer’s own words and Monday’s vow put him with Lily, while the switch rests on one writer’s “could.” Treat that as a prediction, not a spoiler. What I’d watch is Cane himself, since O’Connor all but promised he’ll cross a line trying to protect Lily. The bill may land on the couple.

Team Lily says Chancellor is hers and Cane will never leave her side. Team Billy says the Abbotts are owed and London proved Billy and Cane can get along. Pick your side on our Facebook page.