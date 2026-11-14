THESE DAYS WEEKLY SPOILERS SHAKE UP ALL OF SALEM

TL;DR: These DAYS Weekly Spoilers send Dominic and Marlena a step closer, set an offer from left field in front of Johnny, and leave Xander in police custody by the end of the week. Stephanie reaches her limit, Joy sets her sights on Alex, and Javi sits sick with worry over Leo.

Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers (DAYS Weekly Spoilers) Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) & Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez)

This Week in Salem

These DAYS Weekly Spoilers find a Salem where Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) has become the new center of gravity, and everybody from the DiMera mansion to the hospital halls is drifting into his orbit whether they asked to or not. Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is handed an offer from left field, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) moves a step closer to the man who says he is her son, and Dante Vitali (Franco LoPresti) spends the week answering for an old college friend. Standing in the middle of it all is EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), a man with a houseguest he never wanted and a daughter, Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh), who has plenty to say about the whole mess.

Elsewhere, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) gets a flirty moment with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and a push to go for it, and then the week ends with him in police custody. Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) is sick with worry over Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) has run out of patience, and the Horton Free Clinic starts to look like it may not have a future. Salem has never been a town that hands out quiet weeks, and this one is no exception.

Is Dominic the family Salem has been missing, or a very polite storm cloud? Email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we want your take.

Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers (DAYS Weekly Spoilers) Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien)

Monday, November 16th

Monday opens with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), whose evening together veers off course. Whether that detour is scenic or a dead end is anybody’s guess, and the notes do not say.

Javi grows more anxious by the hour over what has happened to Leo. After the way last week ended, nobody could call his fear paranoid, and a man who only recently got his boyfriend back is not built for waiting.

Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) gives Xander some counsel he never saw coming. Her last attempt to see him ended with flowers dropped at the nurses’ station, so getting any advice from her at all is practically a promotion.

Sarah is at a loss over what she feels about Xander. He has told her they need to sort out their baggage before reuniting, and her heart, which has never met a speed limit, is not enjoying the wait.

Gabi DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) and Chad DiMera (Conner Floyd) get candid about the struggles weighing on both of them. Chad has had a rough few days, since a conversation about his family’s bloodline left him feeling like a walking cautionary tale, so a long honest talk has plenty of material to work with.

Tuesday, November 17th

Stephanie hits her boiling point, and after holding it in for this long, the lid was never going to stay on. Whoever is standing closest should probably duck.

Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) sets her sights on Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), because subtlety is a language she never bothered to learn. With Stephanie already at a rolling boil, the timing could not be worse, or from a drama standpoint, better.

Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) is not letting up on the plan she has hatched with Mason Whitfield (Brandon Butler), and she is not the type to drop a hunch quietly. Mason is the one person willing to entertain her theory that someone who should be gone is still around, so the two of them are a team whether they planned it or not.

Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) wants answers from Dante, and Sydney is standing right beside him. Dante found out about Dominic’s family tree from Sydney of all people, and Roman has already decided it is time for a talk with his future son-in-law, so the questions will not be gentle.

EJ has a thorny problem on his hands, which for somebody with this many irons in the fire is a bit like saying the ocean is damp. A disowned son, a houseguest who claims to be his brother, and a warehouse he would rather nobody asked about make for a very crowded plate.

Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers (DAYS Weekly Spoilers) EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel)

Wednesday, November 18th

Wednesday starts with Sydney sticking up for EJ. She and Johnny both looked at their father when those shipping papers showed up, so watching her stand in his corner is its own small twist.

Dominic springs an unexpected offer on Johnny, who is in no position to see it coming. Johnny has been talking about stepping away from the family company, so the offer lands right when he is rethinking everything.

Marlena goes to Dante with questions about Dominic. Dante is not in a sharing mood after learning of Dominic’s roots secondhand, but a woman hunting for answers about a possible son is a hard woman to say no to.

Johnny finally lets his guard down with his grandmother. Marlena has already heard that EJ cut him off, so a sympathetic ear is waiting, and for once somebody in this family is listening instead of scheming.

Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) frets over what lies ahead for the Horton Free Clinic. A Horton institution wobbling is the kind of thing Julie takes personally, and she has the history to prove it.

Thursday, November 19th

Marlena and Dominic make real progress. A woman who insisted on keeping her distance until she had some clarity is moving closer, which says more about the pull between them than any lab report could.

Xander and Sarah trade a light, teasing moment that has the Salem romantics reaching for popcorn. After all those vows to fix things first, a little fun is a welcome break, even if it arrives with a side of bad timing.

Gwen and Gabi meet Dominic face to face. Gwen once worked alongside EJ, so a look at the man who has EJ so rattled is probably irresistible, and Gabi knows the DiMera name better than most.

Tate Black (Leo Howard) seeks out his dad, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), for some fatherly direction. Between Holly’s insistence that she saw someone who should be gone and the family drama swirling around Dominic, the kid has a lot to sort out.

Dante stands firm about how he feels about Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), which suggests somebody has been questioning it. Dominic did introduce them, after all, and that tends to make people ask questions.

Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers (DAYS Weekly Spoilers) Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) & EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel)

Friday, November 20th

Stephanie unburdens herself to Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier). He has already lent her an ear about the Joy situation, so he knows how long this headache has been building.

Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) gives Xander a firm nudge to stop dithering and jump in with Sarah. Maggie has insisted for days that those two are meant to be, so nobody should be surprised.

Chad wants to keep the clinic alive and sets up an interview with Julie to do it. A reporter’s best weapon is a good story, and Julie has decades of them.

Come Friday, Xander is in police custody, a gut-punch ending to a flirty few days. His unlicensed gun was already a problem, and the notes do not say what brings the police to him now, so the how and the why will have to wait.

Which Salem storyline is going to boil over first? Tell us in the comments.

Salem Has More Questions Than Answers

Should Marlena trust Dominic right away, or make him earn it? Does Xander’s week end as a warning or a wake-up call? Is Johnny better off saying yes to that offer, or walking away?

Tell us on our Facebook page: do you believe Dominic wants to belong, or does he want to win?