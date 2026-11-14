HOPE LOGAN SPENCER, LIAM AND BETH ARE STILL IN BILL’S HOUSE, AND KATIE WANTS IT THAT WAY AS HER BILL DECISION NEARS

TL;DR:On Friday, November 13, Katie told Hope Logan Spencer she doesn’t want Hope, Liam and Beth to move out of Bill’s house. No spoiler through November 20 moves them, but Liam rallies around his father on Thursday, the day before Katie’s pivotal decision about Bill.

Katie Asked Bill to Leave, Not the Family Down the Hall

Are Hope and Liam moving out? Not if Katie gets her way. On Friday, November 13, Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) told her niece Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that she doesn’t want Hope, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and their daughter, Beth Spencer, to move out of Bill’s house. Nothing in the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers has them packing, either.

Three days earlier, Katie asked Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to leave over his secret meetings with her sister. So the house now holds a wife who sent her husband away, Brooke’s daughter, Bill’s son and a little girl in the middle of all of it. Katie made one exception crystal clear in Friday’s episode: Brooke stays out.

She told Hope her mother cannot be trusted, then laid down the line. “I don’t want to be in a war with your mother, but she needs to stay away from my husband!” What put moving out on the table in the first place, Friday’s scenes did not spell out. It is not hard to guess why a married couple might wonder whether they still belong in Bill’s house after Bill was asked to leave it.

Should Hope and Liam stay put for Katie, or give her the house to herself? Write to me at amber@soapoperamagazine.com.

Hope Logan Spencer Is Living Between Her Mother and Her Aunt

Hope has been under Bill’s roof since the summer, when her move to Logan blew up her relationship with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). On Monday, November 2, Liam gave her a pep talk at Bill’s place about missing her mother. Those were his first scenes since July, and he has not turned up in a recap since.

Now Hope is the one asking her aunt to soften. On Thursday, November 12, she came home to learn Katie had asked Bill to leave, a day after Katie told Bill goodbye, and she wondered whether anything was really going on between Bill and Brooke. Friday she pushed harder. “Isn’t it time to heal?” Katie’s answer was to wonder out loud how she became the villain.

Viewers have noticed the setup too. A Reddit fan asked back on November 2 why Liam and Hope don’t find their own place, admitting they had no idea the couple still lives with Bill. One viewer wondered Friday why Katie asked Bill to leave his own house instead of heading somewhere herself.

Are Hope and Liam Moving Out of Bill’s House on Bold and the Beautiful?

Not as of now. No recap or preview through Friday, November 20 has Hope, Liam or Beth moving out, and Katie told Hope on November 13 that she wants them to stay. Hope has not given an answer on screen. Brooke is the one Katie wants kept away.

Here is the twist nobody else is pointing out. The only family still living with Katie are Brooke’s daughter and Bill’s son. Katie is at war with Brooke and weighing her future with Bill, and the household she is fighting to keep together is built from the two people closest to her enemies. That makes Hope Logan Spencer and Liam less her last allies than her last test.

Liam Rallies Around Bill the Day Before Katie Decides

Thursday is where the house could crack. On November 19, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Liam offer their support as Bill fights to save his marriage, according to the week’s listings. On Tuesday, November 17, Bill sets his sights on winning Katie’s trust, and in the week’s promo he vows never to give her a reason to reopen old wounds. Then on Friday, November 20, Katie makes a pivotal decision about her future with Bill.

Supporting his father is not the same as turning on Katie, and no spoiler says Liam does. But picture breakfast at Bill’s house that Friday. Liam is fresh from cheering on his dad, Hope is still urging her aunt to heal, and Katie sits at the table deciding Bill’s fate with that stallion emoji still unexplained.

Some of our readers think Katie is running out of people. One reader on our Facebook page warned that if Katie loses Hope and her designers, “she will have nothing.” Another reader put it more bluntly: “Katie will lose everyone and everything.” My gut tells me Hope Logan Spencer stays put through Friday, because walking out now would look like choosing Brooke.

Are Hope and Liam on Katie’s side, or just waiting for the fallout to pass? Tell us in the comments.

See what else is coming for the Spencers in our Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next two weeks.

Katie’s Last Allies Come From the Two People She Is Fighting

We say Hope and Liam should stay, and Katie should let them love Brooke and Bill without counting it against them. She needs people around her who are not Bill and not Brooke, and right now those people happen to be their children. Asking them to stay was the softest thing Katie has done in weeks.

Team Stay With Katie or Team Pack the Car? Come tell us where Hope and Liam belong on our Facebook page.