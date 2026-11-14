AVA JEROME’S TICK IS THE ONE CLUE A WEDDING CANNOT TOUCH

TL;DR:It’s confirmed: Dante now knows Ava Jerome was the hospital’s lone star tick patient, after ticks turned up near Jack Brennan’s body. Liz told him with a touch of her ear, so it is not proof yet, and no wedding can hide a medical chart.

What Liz Told Dante Without Saying a Word

It’s confirmed: the Ava Jerome (Maura West) tick clue is no longer a fan hunch on General Hospital. On Friday, November 13, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) learned that Ava was the patient the hospital treated for a tick. The CSI report found five lone star ticks near the body of Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), and the hospital had reported a possible tick infection just days after Jack died.

Dante took it straight to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). She could not hand over a name, and he backed off rather than put her in a bind. Then Liz found a way around the privacy rules. She pulled up the chart and let Dante guess. He named Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), then Ava, and Liz quietly touched her ear.

So is this the proof that puts Ava at Jack’s body? Not yet. Dante knows, but what he knows came from a gesture, not a record. And the ticks were found where Jack was buried, not where he died.

Did Liz just save the Brennan case or put her job on the line? Write to the editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us whose side you are on.

The Bite Ava Has Been Hiding Since September

Rewind to Friday, September 4. Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) pulled a tick from Ava Jerome’s head and believed it was a lone star tick, a species never before reported in Port Charles County. Ava lied about how she got it. She went pale when Isaiah said he would have to notify public health and the CDC, and he told her to retrace her steps.

Those steps led straight to the nature preserve. Two days earlier, Ava and Drew had buried Jack there, which is why she topped our Jack Brennan suspect board. On September 16 Ava even warned Drew that a rare tick could connect the dots to the preserve. She saw this bug coming two months ago. Fans did too: one Reddit thread from November 5 asked whether her “trip to GH for her tick bite” would lead the cops to the woods.

Can the Police Use Ava’s Tick Chart on General Hospital?

Not the way Dante got it. A nurse touching her ear is not something a prosecutor can put in front of a jury. Here is our plain reading of the law, not a ruling from the show: a hospital can hand a chart to police under a warrant, subpoena or court order, and New York guards doctor and patient records on top of that. Dante now knows exactly which file to ask a judge for.

The ticks themselves are a different story. Bugs in the dirt near a grave are physical evidence, and Ava Jerome cannot talk her way around them. But careful with the leap: Jack drowned, most likely in a pool, and the ticks point to the burial ground. A bite says Ava was in those woods. It does not say what happened at the Metro Court.

Why the Wedding Clock Misses the Point

The same Friday, Drew reported his SUV stolen, which stalled the push for a warrant on his car. Then Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) found a sticky note showing Drew got a marriage license and raced to City Hall. As our November 13 recap shows, Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), Ava’s witness, stalled the ceremony by insisting Scout and Avery be there.

Everyone is watching the race to say I do. One reader on our Facebook page summed it up: “a marriage will only stop them from testifying against each other.” That is the whole trick, because New York’s marital privilege shields private talk between spouses during a marriage. A hospital chart is not a conversation, and five ticks never took a vow.

What Comes Next for Ava Jerome

Monday’s official line says Ava and Drew have some explaining to do, while Dante and Molly exchange intel. On Tuesday, Joe confronts Lucas. My gut tells me Lucas is the soft spot, since he guessed the wedding was about Jack, and Joe already knows him as the doctor who flagged that sleeping pill. Add the race for a deal, and Ava’s circle is shrinking fast. Keep our two-week spoilers handy as next week lands.

Is the tick the clue that finally sinks Ava, or just one more thing she wriggles out of? Tell us in the comments.

Want more Port Charles drama? Catch every story in our General Hospital spoilers section.

The Tick Outlives the Vows

Drew can rush Ava to City Hall, and Lucas can stall them all he likes. A ring may keep them from testifying against each other, but it cannot erase a chart, a date or five ticks near a grave. Ava’s real enemy is not Dante. It is something smaller than a fingernail she carried home from the woods.

Our call: Dante gets that chart the legal way within days, and the wedding becomes a sideshow. Do you think the tick is enough to bring Ava down? Tell us on our Facebook page.