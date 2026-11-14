DAYS OF OUR LIVES RECAP: JAVI BEGS LEO STARK TO BREATHE

TL;DR:Your Days of Our Lives recap for November 13, 2026. Lani finds Leo on the bridge with a pulse but no breath, and Javi starts CPR as the episode ends. Marlena and Dominic agree to a DNA test, Rita pledges herself to Dominic, and Xander learns his gun has a past.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Javi Hernandez Fights for Leo

The Days of Our Lives recap November 13, 2026 ends on the scene fans have dreaded since the winter promo. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) found Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) lying on the bridge and called Javi over. Leo had a pulse, but he was not breathing.

Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) started CPR and begged Leo to breathe. That is where Friday stopped. Nothing aired says whether Leo makes it.

Javi had spent the whole day trying to reach him. When Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) came home with pizza, he accused her of never wanting him and Leo together. Gabi admitted Leo has grown on her, and Javi asked her to help talk Leo out of his investigation before he got hurt. By then it was too late, and nobody in that house knew it yet.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Gwen Rizczech Comes Clean

Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) knocked on Leo’s door at the Salem Inn and got nothing. Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) admitted she was worried, then confessed that Leo came to her and she sent him to EJ’s warehouse.

Steve planned to check the warehouse in the morning and track Leo down right away. At the Hernandez house he promised Javi he would have Leo text him, then told Gabi he had one more place to look. Gwen later showed up at Gabi’s, too worried to sit at home. Last week she made Leo promise to stay away from that pier. He did not listen, and now she knows exactly where her tip led him.

Does Leo Stark Survive?

Friday did not say. Leo had a pulse when Lani found him, and Javi was working on him when the credits rolled. Our Days of Our Lives spoilers page will carry the next confirmed beat, and our recap of the night Marlena left to find Dominic sets up the other big scene.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Marlena Evans Wants Proof

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) went to the DiMera mansion but kept her distance. She does not trust Stefano, and she wants a DNA test before she believes anything.

Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) said Stefano told him Marlena wanted nothing to do with him. He begged her to acknowledge him as her son. She would not. Instead she told him about her captivity, her “death” and her coma, and admitted she does not know whether she ever carried him. They agreed to the test.

On her way out, Marlena told Steve that EJ was not home and that she had just talked to a man who may be her son.

Rita Lesley Picks Dominic

Below the mansion, Dominic told Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) that Marlena is a tough nut to crack. Rita worried about Dominic and EJ living under one roof. They talked about the shipping manifests that landed with Johnny, which Dominic expects to make EJ’s life harder. One recap says he never meant to buy the Kiriakis mansion at all.

Rita feels bad about EJ. It did not matter. She promised Stefano her loyalty belongs to Dominic alone.

Xander Kiriakis Gets Bad News

Lani told Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) that his gun was used in an old homicide. Xander said he bought it on the street about four years ago for protection. Lani would not share details and warned him his file keeps growing, self-defense or not. He thanked her for clearing Sarah, then later called Sarah to ask if they could talk. After the week he has had, that conversation will not be small talk.

Does Leo pull through? Write to Amber Sinclair at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us.

Should Marlena trust a DNA test with Stefano involved? Tell us in the comments.

More Days of Our Lives coverage is waiting right here.

Javi Is Not Letting Go, and Rita Just Chose Her Boss

Our take: Leo went to that warehouse because Gwen pointed him there, and Javi warned him for weeks. Now Javi is the one with his hands on Leo’s chest. Whatever happens, Gwen will carry that.

The DiMera side is colder. Marlena wants science, Dominic wants a mother, and Rita has already handed him the keys to the family secrets. EJ is the one person in that house nobody is protecting.

Find more Salem coverage here, and catch every episode in our daily recaps. Is Leo going to make it? Tell us on our Facebook page.