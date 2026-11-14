A FACE FROM DEVON’S PAST ARRIVES THE DAY AFTER ABBY’S MEDICAL ISSUE RETURNS

TL;DR:Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon Winters crosses paths with someone from his past on Friday, November 20, one day after Abby’s medical issue resurfaces. Is it Roxanne? The listing doesn’t say, but the writers say she comes back on business and collides with her first love. No return date has been announced.

Devon Winters Crosses Paths With Someone From His Past on November 20

When does Roxanne return on Young and the Restless, and is she the face from Devon’s past on Friday, November 20? The episode listings in next week’s spoilers say Devon Winters (Bryton James) “crosses paths with someone from his past” that day. They don’t say who. But Roxanne Barrington (Tetona Jackson) is the ex the show has been building toward since her recast was announced on October 28, and she still hasn’t turned up.

Friday caps a hard week for the Winters house. On Wednesday, November 18, “Devon rejects a generous offer,” and nobody has said who makes it or what it is. On Thursday, November 19, “Abby’s medical issue resurfaces” for Abby Winters (Melissa Ordway), barely a week after her tests came back clear. Then, one day later, Devon’s past walks back in.

Who do you think Devon runs into on Friday? Write to our editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and make your case.

The Writers Say Roxanne Comes Back on Business With Her Own Company

Here’s why so many fans have Roxanne in mind. In a November 10 interview, co-head writer Dan O’Connor said, “We will learn that Roxanne has made a name for herself and has started her own company, and when she comes to Genoa City on business, she ends up colliding with her first love.” Her first love is Devon. A business trip that ends in a collision sounds a lot like a man crossing paths with someone from his past.

The history explains why that collision would sting. Roxanne Barrington and Devon dated on and off starting in 2007, and their relationship ended in 2013 after he accused her of being a gold digger when she had put a deposit on a condo for them. “Devon dumped her because he thought she was a gold digger because he had just inherited Katherine’s Chancellor, Jeanne Cooper money,” co-head writer Jamey Giddens said. “So, what if that inspired her to go become a self-made woman?” We laid out Roxanne’s history with Devon and Abby when the recast was announced.

When Does Roxanne Return on Young and the Restless?

No date has been announced. Tetona Jackson takes over as Roxanne Barrington, the role Tatyana Ali played from 2007 to 2013, and her debut was announced for November. An early report put her first scenes on November 11, but that date came and went with no Roxanne on screen, and she hadn’t appeared through Friday, November 13. If Friday’s face is hers, November 20 is the day, and our Young and the Restless comings and goings page will have it the moment it’s confirmed.

What about the generous offer? Devon is a very rich man, so whatever it is, someone thought it was worth a try, and he says no. The listings don’t name who makes it, and nothing ties it to his new college or to Roxanne’s business. Still, it’s hard to miss the irony: the man who once doubted Roxanne over money turns money down two days before his past shows up.

Our readers have their own ideas. When we asked on Facebook whether Devon owes Roxanne an apology, one reader answered, “Yes he was mean to her!” Another guessed, “She probably had his child while she was gone, too.” That secret child idea keeps popping up in spoiler chatter, but the writers haven’t said a word about a child, so for now it’s only a question.

Abby’s Medical Issue Resurfaces One Day Before Devon Meets His Past

The timing puts Abby right in the middle. Her heart raced and Devon called an ambulance on November 10, and on November 11 Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) told her the tests were clear and pointed to stress or caffeine. Abby couldn’t accept that nothing was wrong, and her heart scare left her shaken. On Thursday her medical issue comes back, and on Friday Devon’s past is waiting.

That unease is the point, according to O’Connor: “As you’re seeing on the air, Abby has this sense of foreboding.” He added that “it’s been a long time since things have been smooth sailing for Abby and Devon, and I think she doesn’t know what to do with that peace,” and that then “Roxanne arrives and disrupts that, and tensions may slowly, slowly rise between that trio.” Our readers side with Abby that something is off, and one reader put it simply: “Nothing is ever fine on a soap!”

Is Roxanne the face from Devon’s past, or is someone else coming? Leave your guess in the comments.

See what else is coming for Devon, Abby and the rest of Genoa City in our full two-week Young and the Restless spoilers.

Our Bet Is Roxanne on Friday, and Abby Will Feel It First

Is Friday’s face Roxanne Barrington? My bet is yes. The writers describe a chance meeting on a business trip, Friday’s listing describes a chance meeting, and her November debut still hasn’t happened. Nobody has confirmed it, though, so treat that as my bet, not a spoiler. What I’m sure of is the order: a generous offer turned down, Abby’s medical issue back, and then the past, with Abby already braced for trouble.

Team Roxanne says Devon owes her an apology and a fair hearing. Team Abby says his wife comes first, whoever walks through that door. Pick your side on our Facebook page.