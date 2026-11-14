BILL BARES HIS SOUL, SHEILA HOLDS OUT HER RING, AND DONNA IS BACK

TL;DR:Bill Spencer stopped fighting Ridge and told him, “I don’t know what I will do without my Katie.” Ridge passed on punching him but still does not trust him. Sheila held out her wedding band to Deacon, Donna was back at Brooke’s side, and Katie cried alone in the dark.

Bill Spencer Bares His Soul to Ridge Forrester

“I don’t know what I will do without my Katie.” That was Bill Spencer on the Bold and the Beautiful recap November 13, saying it to the last man in Los Angeles he would ever want to hear it.

Ridge Forrester came in at full bluster, still hot from the warning he delivered on Thursday. Bill did not swing back. He said he never meant to upset Ridge or Katie by talking to Brooke, and he called that talk an act of good faith.

Ridge did not buy it. “That’s going around,” Bill sighed.

Then he stopped arguing altogether. He admitted he is in the doghouse with his wife and said he could lose her. “So there ya have it,” he added. He had bared his soul to Ridge, of all people.

Ridge said he was glad Bill is owning his mistake. He still does not trust him. And when the chance to punch Bill in the nose came up, Ridge passed. Read Thursday’s recap for the “stay away from my wife” warning that started this.

Did Ridge Punch Bill on Bold and the Beautiful?

No. Ridge Forrester turned down the chance to hit Bill Spencer. He heard Bill admit his mistake, told him he was glad to hear it, and said he still does not trust him. Back home, Ridge even seemed to feel a little sorry for Bill when he told Brooke that Katie asked Bill to leave. Brooke was shocked.

Plenty of fans think Ridge is aiming at the wrong person. In the Reddit daily discussion for Friday’s episode, one viewer told Ridge that his wife went to Bill, so she is the one he should be confronting.

Should Ridge be taking this up with Brooke instead? Write to me at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell me.

Katie Logan Tells Hope Brooke Is Not Trustworthy

At Bill’s house, Katie Logan told Hope Logan she does not want Hope, Liam and Beth to move out. Brooke is another story. Katie said her sister is not trustworthy.

Hope wants peace for everybody. She told her aunt not to let old wounds doom her marriage, and said she believes Brooke and Bill are committed to the people they married. “Isn’t it time to heal?” she asked.

Katie dodged it and wondered out loud how she became the villain. For how she got here, read how Katie told Bill goodbye on Wednesday.

The episode ended on Katie alone in the house with the lights out, tears running down her face as flashbacks of Bill and Brooke’s old affair played in her head. Across town, Bill dimmed the lights at his office, switched them off and spoke to her photo: “Goodnight, my Katie.”

Donna Logan Is Back as Brooke Fears Another Fight

Donna Logan is back. At Brooke’s, Brooke Logan filled her in: she told Ridge she met with Bill, Ridge is mad, and she may have made things worse. The sisters share the same worry, that Bill and Ridge will “cross the line again” and forget to act like adults.

Sheila Carter Holds Out Her Wedding Band to Deacon

Sheila Carter did not take Thursday’s news lying down. At Deacon’s, she reminded him that Taylor crushed him by turning down his first proposal and asked, “Don’t you miss having fun?”

Ridge will always come first for Taylor, Sheila argued, and Deacon will always come first for her. “I accept you unconditionally,” she told him. She said their kiss woke up his need for passion and that Taylor “can’t come close to me.”

Then she went for it. Taylor has an engagement ring, Sheila pointed out, but she has a wedding band. She held out her finger. “What do you say?”

Deacon Sharpe said he can’t. Sheila was not discouraged: one day, she told him, “you are going to be mine.”

Will Deacon crack before he gets to the altar? Make your case in the comments right here.

Next week brings more fallout. Follow it all in our full two-week Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Bill Spencer Said It to the Wrong Person

Bill Spencer finally said the true thing. He is scared of losing his wife and he does not know what he will do without her. He said it to Ridge, the one man who walked in wanting to hit him, and to a photo in a dark office.

He has not said it to Katie, who spent the same night crying with the lights off.

Here is my read. Ridge’s pity will not fix this, and Hope’s peace talk did not land.

Katie’s question about how she became the villain is the real wound, and until Bill answers it face to face, our Bold and the Beautiful spoilers will have plenty of fallout to track. Meanwhile Sheila now has a ring in play and a kiss in her pocket. Deacon’s “I can’t” sounded a lot like “not yet.”

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