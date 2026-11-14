A COP COMES FOR XANDER KIRIAKIS JUST AS MAGGIE PUSHES HIM BACK TO SARAH

TL;DR:Lani told Xander Kiriakis on Friday that his street gun was used in an earlier homicide. Next Friday, November 20, a cop arrives to arrest him right as Maggie urges him to try again with Sarah. Nobody has named the charge.

Lani Delivered the News Xander Dreaded

It is confirmed: Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) faces arrest on Friday, November 20, according to the Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week. A cop comes for him in the very episode where Maggie urges him to take another chance on Sarah.

The setup aired on Friday, November 13. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) told Xander that investigators traced the gun he fired in the DiMera lab, and it had been used in an earlier homicide. Xander said he bought it on the street about four years ago for protection. He asked which case. Lani would not say.

Lani was blunt. Self-defense or not, his file keeps growing, and this is not going away. Xander thanked her for what she did for Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and said the sacrifice was worth it. Then he called Sarah and asked to talk.

How a Hero Shot Turned Into a Police File

As our daily recaps laid out, this started in the DiMera lab on October 23. George fired at Sarah, Xander took the bullet meant for her, and he shot George in the chest. George was dead after the shootout. Xander pulled through surgery.

The hero glow did not last for Xander Kiriakis. On October 29, Jada told him the gun was unlicensed and unregistered and said she had not decided on charges. On November 5, Lani reminded him he is a convicted felon with no right to own a gun and told him to lawyer up. Now the gun itself turns out to have a past.

Is Xander paying for a gun he bought years ago, or for somebody else’s crime? Write to our editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us what you think.

The Road to Friday Runs Through Gwen and Maggie

The week before the handcuffs is cruelly romantic. On Monday, November 16, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) gives Xander advice he never saw coming, while Sarah wrestles with feelings she cannot shake. By Thursday, November 19, Xander and Sarah are flirting again.

Then comes Friday. Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) sits Xander down and urges him to try again with her daughter. First-look photos for the week show Xander, Sarah and Maggie together as a cop, played by Jason Wesley, arrives to arrest him. One preview says he is about to be arrested, and another says flatly that he is. None says what for.

Maggie has been in his corner for weeks. She forgave Xander at his bedside on October 27, and our earlier story on how Maggie advised Sarah as Xander’s gun trouble loomed set up her November 10 talk, when she told Sarah he is not the man he used to be.

Whose Homicide Is Tied to Xander’s Gun on Days of Our Lives?

Nobody knows yet. Lani refused to name the case, and no preview for next week names the victim, the city or the charge. No preview says Friday’s arrest is about the homicide, though the timing points that way.

There is one loose thread worth watching. An early write-up of the winter promo described a warning to Sarah and Xander that Chicago police were headed to Salem for him. That scene has no air date, and nothing ties it to Friday.

Long memories may also go back to September 2024, when Xander bought an untraceable handgun from a man in a park to go after Brady. He now dates his street gun to about four years ago, so it may not be the same weapon. Either way, Xander Kiriakis has a habit of arming himself off the books, and fans who follow every Salem scandal know those habits always send a bill.

Sarah’s Choice Comes Fast

Whether Sarah stands by him is not answered yet. No preview shows her reaction to the arrest. One weekly writer expects Xander will need her once he lands in jail, and the Thursday flirting says she is already leaning his way.

She has her own reasons to keep her distance. Sarah is a doctor who has spent months fighting to clear her name, and George’s laptop finally gave her a real shot at proving her innocence. Standing next to a man in handcuffs is a risk. My gut says she does it anyway.

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) ended things with Sarah on October 29 and told her she belongs with the man she loves. Nothing next week shows him reacting to the arrest. On Thursday, his son Tate leans on him for advice, topic unknown. As for readers asking whether Telfer is on his way out, no exit has been announced. An arrest is a plot, not a pink slip.

Should Sarah stand by Xander, or protect the life she just won back? Make your case in the comments.

Want more from Salem? Catch every Days of Our Lives spoilers story in one place.

Xander Finally Has Something Worth Fighting For, and a Cop at the Door

The writers built this week like a trap. Gwen nudges him, Maggie gives her blessing, Sarah flirts back, and the cop lands right on cue. Xander Kiriakis has never looked more ready to be a good man, and his past picked this exact moment to catch up.

We are betting Sarah stands by him, and that this homicide turns out to be bigger than one bad purchase. Whose case do you think the gun is tied to? Tell us on our Facebook page.