DAYTIME COMINGS AND GOINGS BRING OLD FAVORITES AND MYSTERY GUESTS

This week’s Comings and Goings are loaded with welcome-backs, fresh debuts, and a few vanishing acts. Beyond the Gates stacks its guest list and teases a mystery visitor, Bold and the Beautiful lines up a parade of returns, Days of Our Lives kicks off a reunion tour, General Hospital welcomes a new face to a familiar role while a stalker lurks, and Young and the Restless rolls out the welcome mat and hints at someone from the past. Buckle up, soap fans!

Beyond the Gates Comings and Goings (BTG Comings and Goings) Yvette Nicole Brown & Anthony Davis

Fairmont Crest’s guest list is stacked after a week of debuts and drop-ins. Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis arrived Friday as Temeka, the cousin of Shanice Johnson (Ernestine Johnson), and her husband Tony, because nothing says fresh family drama like relatives turning up at the door. Alex Alegria popped up Thursday as Tomas Navarro, Darryl W. Handy was back the same day as Marcel Malone, and Nick Hagelin dropped in Friday as Noah Rollins. Max, whose actor goes uncredited, was heard by phone Tuesday and then turned up in person in Cabo on Thursday.

This week, Kenja H. Williams is back as Madison Montgomery on Tuesday, the same day a surprise guest is set to land in the lives of Smitty (Mike Manning) and Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon), and nobody is saying who. On Friday, Jerri Tubbs returns as Jan Morgan and Karan Kendrick as Mona Wilson.

Got a casting theory or a wish list for who should come back to your favorite soap next? Send it our way at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and we may feature it on the site!

Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings (B&B Comings and Goings) Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) & Katie Logan (Heather Tom)

Thursday brought Naomi Matsuda back as Li Finnegan, Friday brought Jennifer Gareis back as Donna Logan, and Sydney Bullock kept Melissa Dylan in the mix on Monday and Tuesday, so the guest list never really got a day off.

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) came up in conversation without ever coming into view, and we are hoping to see him back on screen soon. In the outside world, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) is guest-starring on Grey’s Anatomy Season 23, Episode 5.

This week, Laneya Grace is back as Electra Forrester on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Darin Brooksreturns as Wyatt Spencer on Monday and Thursday, Kelly Sullivan as Darcy Dylan on Monday, Denise Richards as Shauna Fulton on Wednesday, and Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer on Thursday. The What’s Next preview also has John McCook as Eric Forrester in the mix. Later on this year, Alley Mills is confirmed to return as Pam Douglas, though no air date has been announced.

Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings (DAYS Comings and Goings) Jada Hunter as Elia Cantu

Salem’s reunion tour kicked off Monday when Thaao Penghlis arrived as Tony DiMera and Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera. Lauren Koslow phoned in as Kate Roberts on Tuesday and showed up in person on Wednesday, the same day James Reynolds came back as Abe Carver and Tyler Joseph Andrews as Theo Carver. Sydney Malakeh was on as Sydney DiMera Tuesday and Wednesday, Greg Rikaart returned as Leo Stark on Wednesday and Friday, Franco LoPresti was back as Dante Vitali on Thursday, and Maggie Carney turned up as Rita on Friday, lurking in the tunnels with Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor).

Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) got a mention but no screen time. Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, who has been going by Susan Banks, was last seen Monday running from the memorial and swapping burner numbers with Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and the word is she is leaving town.

This week, Elia Cantu is back as Jada Hunter and Brandon Beemer as Shawn Brady on Monday. Tuesday brings AlexAnn Hopkins as Joy Wesley, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson (who returns Friday too), Robert Scott Wilson as Alex Kiriakis, and Brandon Butler as Mason Whitfield. Susan Seaforth Hayes returns as Julie Williams on Wednesday and Friday. Further down the road, Sofia Mattsson is set to arrive as a recast Chloe Lane in early 2027, George DelHoyo as Orpheus has no air date yet, and Alice Halsey returns for four episodes as Rachel Black in late 2027.

General Hospital Comings and Goings (GH Comings and Goings) Ayla Bullington as Avery Corinthos

Ayla Bullington made her debut Monday as the new Avery Corinthos, stepping in for Ava Scarola and Grace Scarola. Alley Mills was back as Heather Webber on Tuesday, Wil Traval kept popping up as Jude Jacks on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Kelly Kruger as Serena Baldwin and Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe shared Monday and Tuesday. Thursday brought Blythe Howard as Monet Mitchell, Nazneen Contractor checked in as Justine Turner on Thursday and Friday, and Michael E. Knight appeared as Martin Grey on Friday.

Ethan Lovett (Nathan Dean) was mentioned but never seen. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) has been away since November 5, off bailing out Dillon, and no return date has been given. Charlotte Cassadine (Bluesy Burke) and Jax(Ingo Rademacher) stayed off screen.

This week, Cynthia Watros returns as Nina Reeves on Tuesday. Wednesday is crowded with Josh Kelly as Cody Bell, Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford, and Asher Antonyzyn as Danny Morgan. Jens Austin Astrup is back as Kai Tayloron Thursday, and Sawandi Wilson returns as Isaiah Gannon on Friday, the same day the stalker bothering Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is set to appear, identity unknown.

Young and the Restless Comings and Goings (Y&R Comings and Goings) Esther Valentine (Kate Linder), Lauren Fenmore (Tracy E. Bregman), and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc)

Monday was a homecoming for Tracey E. Bregman as Lauren Fenmore and Christian LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin, both welcomed back to Genoa City. Beth Maitland came through as Traci Abbott on Tuesday and Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter on Wednesday. Friday was the busiest day, with Lily Brooks O’Briant as Lucy Romalotti, Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair, and Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti all showing up.

Nathan Owens as Holden Novak was heard by text and phone on Friday, when Holden broke up with Claire Newman(Hayley Erin), and he was mentioned again Monday with no return date in sight. Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) was discussed Wednesday and Thursday but never seen. Vivica A. Fox as Stephanie Simmons left November 6 for a few weeks to visit Holden and Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore), with no return date, and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) announced a honeymoon in England on Friday but were still home on Monday. Noah Newman (Lucas Adams) has been mentioned only, with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) saying Monday that Noah sold his share and may be gone for good.

This week, Kate Linder pops in as Esther Valentine on Monday, Fareed Ward is back as Dr. Andrew Bishop on Wednesday, and Lauren returns Friday. Friday also brings someone from the past of Devon Winters (Bryton James), with no name given. Down the road, Tetona Jackson arrives as Roxanne Barrington sometime in November, and Stephanie is expected back in a few weeks.

Which return has you the most excited this week? Head to the comments and tell us!

Whose Arrival Wins the Week?

Between the welcome-backs, the debuts, and the mystery guests still waiting in the wings, there is a lot to chew on. Which comeback or newcomer are you most excited to see?

Head to our Facebook page and let us know.