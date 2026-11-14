THESE SOAP SPOILERS SEND FIVE TOWNS INTO CHAOS

These Soap Spoilers cover a week of custody scares, gunfire, ultimatums, and family fallout across five daytime towns, with secrets surfacing and tempers boiling over everywhere you look.

Daytime Is Bringing the Heat This Week

Grab a snack and settle in, because daytime is heading into a week packed with surprise guests, shaky alliances, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. Five shows are turning up the volume at once, and nobody gets to sit this one out.

From romantic fallout to risky ultimatums, every town has fresh drama waiting in the wings. Keep reading for the day-by-day breakdown, and keep your theories handy.

Which town do you think has the wildest week ahead? Send your theories to amber@soapoperamagazine.com, because we love reading every one.

Beyond the Gates Spoilers (BTG Spoilers) Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) & Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett)

Monday, November 16th:Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett) boxes up his past and promptly stumbles into some fresh angst, while Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) gets her vindication courtesy of Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli). Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman) unwraps a present that gives him the creeps, and Jacob Hawthorne (Jibre Hordges) owns up to something that leaves Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit) livid. Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) flies home from Cabo to find Smitty (Mike Manning) on edge. Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) makes a bold promise and grabs Heather Armstrong (Ashley Jones) by the throat, yet she refuses to back down.

Tuesday, November 17th:Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnee Duplaix) and Joey discover some common ground, and Vanessa lowers her guard. Bill feels ready for a fresh start and starts weighing a move away from Fairmont Crest. A surprise guest arrives with high hopes for Smitty and Martin, while Naomi works to soothe an ally. Chelsea Hamilton(Rhonnirose Mantilla) and Madison Montgomery (Kenja H. Williams) clash the moment a secret comes to light.

Wednesday, November 18th: Dani digs in her heels, much to Chelsea’s dismay. Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) asks Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) to break with tradition, and Bill’s house hunt lands him in the hot seat. Leslie Thomas(Trisha Mann-Grant) watches her Thanksgiving fantasy wrestle with reality, while Shanice Johnson (Ernestine Johnson) and Ted Richardson (Keith D. Robinson) consider what independent identities might look like. Jacob chases a juicy lead that sends him all the way to London.

Thursday, November 19th: Chelsea nudges Kat Richardson (Colby Muhammad) to take the reins with Tomas Navarro (Alex Alegria), and Tomas puts his nose to the grindstone. Anita and Vernon open some doors for Andre. Dani holds up a mirror to her own behavior, Bill handles a secret request from Jacob, and Naomi makes a passionate plea to Izaiah Hawthorne (David Lami Friebe).

Friday, November 20th: Anita fields one distraction after another while prepping for WinterFest. Leslie brings Hayley Lawson (Marquita Goings) a practical proposal, and Jacob’s London trip leads to a major breakthrough. Jan Morgan(Jerri Tubbs) looks back on a past romance, and Mona Wilson (Karan Kendrick) hands Randy Parker (Maurice P. Kerry) what he is owed.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (B&B Spoilers) Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock)

Monday, November 16th:Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) reconnects with her dancing roots, and Electra Forrester(Laneya Grace) turns to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for advice. Meanwhile, a breakfast date between Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) takes an unexpected turn.

Tuesday, November 17th: A troubling social media post leaves Electra concerned, and Dylan’s past catches up with her at Bikini. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) sets his sights on winning back the trust of Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Wednesday, November 18th:Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) leaves no doubt about her intentions. Dylan and Electra reach a turning point in their friendship, and the fate of the Electra Line is revealed.

Thursday, November 19th: Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) offer their support while Bill fights to save his marriage. Over at Logan, the design team keeps gaining momentum.

Friday, November 20th: Electra digs for answers as the questions keep piling up. Katie makes a pivotal decision about her future with Bill.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS Spoilers) Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer)

Monday, November 16th: A night together takes a turn for Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) grows more anxious about the fate of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), while Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) hands Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) some advice he never saw coming. Sarah Horton(Linsey Godfrey) struggles to sort out her feelings about him, and Gabi DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) and Chad DiMera(Conner Floyd) get honest about the challenges they face.

Tuesday, November 17th:Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) lets her frustrations boil over, and Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) makes a move on Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) presses ahead with her work involving Mason Whitfield (Brandon Butler). Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh) demand answers from Dante Vitali (Franco LoPresti), and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself tangled up in a complicated situation.

Wednesday, November 18th: Sydney leaps to the defense of EJ, and Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) catches Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) off guard with a surprising offer. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) presses Dante for answers about Dominic, then shares a heartfelt conversation with Johnny. Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) worries about the uncertain future of the Horton Free Clinic.

Thursday, November 19th: Dominic and Marlena take an important step forward, while Xander and Sarah share a lighthearted, flirtatious moment. Gabi and Gwen meet Dominic, Tate Black (Leo Howard) turns to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for guidance, and Dante defends his feelings for Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Friday, November 20th: Stephanie opens up to Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) about what has been bothering her, and Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) encourages Xander to dive right in with Sarah. Chad tries to save the clinic by interviewing Julie, and Xander ends the week in police custody.

General Hospital Spoilers (GH Spoilers) Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) & Ava Jerome (Maura West)

Monday, November 16th:Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have some explaining to do, and the scheme of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) hits a snag. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets shocking news, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) offers some reassurance, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) trades intel with Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos).

Tuesday, November 17th:Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) receives a tantalizing offer, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is absolutely infuriated. Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) has questions for Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) confronts Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), and Chase (Josh Swickard) turns to Willow Tait(Katelyn MacMullen) for help.

Wednesday, November 18th: Shots ring out, and lives are in danger. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) tries a new tactic, Monet Mitchell (Blythe Howard) opens up to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) charms Molly. Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola) commiserate.

Thursday, November 19th:Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) springs into action, and Carly receives horrifying news. Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) has a proposition for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is left gobsmacked, and Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) makes an accusation.

Friday, November 20th: Things go from bad to worse for Sonny, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) makes a big decision. Trina’s stalker gets too close for comfort, Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) becomes the voice of reason, and Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) waylays Chase.

Young and the Restless Spoilers (Y&R Spoilers) Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle)

Monday, November 16th:Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) interrupts an exchange between Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) seeks legal advice from Michael Baldwin(Christian LeBlanc), and a customer keeps Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) on his toes.

Tuesday, November 17th:Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) lends his expertise to manage a crisis, and Mariah Copeland(Camryn Grimes) goes rogue to help Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Victoria and Kyle discuss where they stand, and the rivalry between Claire and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) reaches its breaking point.

Wednesday, November 18th: Victor surprises Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) with new roles inside his empire. Devon Winters (Bryton James) rejects a generous offer, and Nate Hastings(Sean Dominic) stands his ground with Andrew Bishop (Fareed Ward). Audra stirs the pot between Nikki Newman(Melody Thomas Scott) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Thursday, November 19th: Victor hands Adam and Chelsea an ultimatum, and Abby Winters (Melissa Ordway) sees her medical issue resurface. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) makes a dangerous decision.

Friday, November 20th:Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon team up to uncover the secrets of Nick, and Victoria confides in Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). Devon crosses paths with someone from his past.

Which storyline are you most excited to see play out? Tell us in the comments below.

Five Shows, One Seriously Packed Week

That is a lot of daytime to unpack, and the biggest surprises are still under wraps. Pick your favorite show, grab your snacks, and get ready for plenty to talk about.

Head to our Facebook page and tell us which storyline has you the most curious.