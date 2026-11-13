LILY CALLS MICHAEL ABOUT CHANCELLOR IN THIS Y&R CANADIAN DAY-AHEAD

TL;DR: This Y&R Canadian Day-Ahead finds Lily Winters calling in Michael Baldwin to dig through the Chancellor contract, Victoria Newman walking in on Claire Newman wrapped in Kyle Abbott’s arms, Audra Charles sizing up Daniel Romalotti over champagne, and Billy Abbott dodging Sally Spectra’s questions with breakfast and baby names. Want the bigger picture? Our Y&R spoilers have it all.

Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead (Y&R Canadian Day Ahead) Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), and Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn)

Chancellor Gets a Second Opinion at Society

This Y&R Canadian Day-Ahead opens at Society, where Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) are rewinding the tape on the wedding where Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) said “I do.” Lily truly believed Billy had dropped Chancellor to focus on his shiny new life, and she was hoping somebody would stop him before she and Cane had to. Hope is a lovely thing to bring to a business dispute. It rarely survives the first meeting.

Cane reminds her that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) already turned the place upside down and found nothing to defend their claim, so Lily does the only logical thing and phones Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc). With Amanda out of town, the pair ask for his take and walk through the contract line by line. The verdict is not the pep talk they ordered, because Michael admits the Abbotts have a real chance. Nothing says “we are completely fine” like a lawyer, a contract, and a very quiet table.

Lily confesses she already offered to repay the loan, and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) turned her down. (A man who refuses his own money back usually has a plan for it.) Michael’s advice is to take it straight to Billy, but Lily doubts Billy will take a deal, and Michael warns her she is in for a fight either way. Lily and Cane head out worried that Billy might actually have a shot, and Cane vows he will never let him win. Bold words, Cane. “Never” has a spotty track record in Genoa City.

Can Lily and Cane keep Chancellor out of Billy’s hands, or is Michael right that a real fight is coming? Email your theories to amber@soapoperamagazine.com. The wilder, the better.

Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead (Y&R Canadian Day Ahead) Esther Valentine (Kate Linder), Lauren Fenmore (Tracy E. Bregman), and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc)

Crimson Lights Serves Up a Secret Smile and a Nosy Friend

Over at Crimson Lights, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) strolls in smiling at a picture of herself with Kyle Abbott(Michael Mealor), which is a bold way to keep a secret in the most gossipy coffeehouse in town. Lauren Fenmore(Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael arrive next and stop to chat with Esther Valentine (Kate Linder) about Jill Abbott(Jess Walton). They urge Esther not to visit Jill for Thanksgiving and to spend the holiday with them instead, which is the nicest ambush anybody could plan.

Lauren explains she is there to meet Victoria and quietly frets about sitting down with the cutthroat protégé of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). She is relieved that Victoria is not angry about her teaming up with Phyllis Summers(Michelle Stafford), and Victoria isn’t at all. Her mind is on getting Vibrante onto the racks at Fenmore’s. Lauren admits Kyle approached her about the very same thing that day, then cracks that the two of them must be either star-crossed lovers or sworn enemies. She has no idea how many ways that joke could be right.

Victoria steers the chat toward Phyllis, but Lauren keeps circling back to Kyle and starts to notice that Victoria’s mind is somewhere else entirely. She gently reminds her that Cole Howard was wonderful, but Victoria needs to live, too. Victoria insists she is only distracted by a meeting later and that her life is full. (Full of what, exactly, Lauren will never think to ask.) They agree to do lunch sometime, and Lauren apologizes for prying, since she is sure Victoria is still grieving.

Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead (Y&R Canadian Day Ahead) Claire Newman (Hayley Erin)

A Broken Heart Finds a Very Convenient Shoulder

At Society, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) unloads on Kyle about how abruptly and decisively Holden Novak (Nathan Owens) ended things. Kyle doubts it was easy for him, but Claire is stuck on the how: Holden was the kind guy who made her laugh and comforted her, and he dumped her over the phone and made cutting her loose sound like a favor. It stings to learn that someone she thought she knew could treat her this way.

Kyle floats the idea of another woman, and Claire lands on Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) in two seconds flat. She admits she threatened Audra and is sure Audra talked Holden into ending it. Kyle agrees she is probably right, then wonders what that says about Holden if Audra could wreck things so easily. He declares that he and Holden never deserved her, and Claire swears her next relationship will stay a secret. Kyle, a man with some experience in that department, nods like he has never heard a better idea.

As Claire drinks and keeps blaming Audra, Kyle asks if she still wants to fight for Holden. She feels left behind, even though she understands why Holden wants to get to know his father, and she wishes he had let her choose what to do. Tearing up, she wonders if things fell apart because she does not deserve to be happy. Kyle insists she does and holds her, which is exactly when Victoria walks in and sees them together. Timing in Genoa City should come with a warning label.

Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead (Y&R Canadian Day Ahead) Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) & Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei)

Audra Orders Champagne and a Side of Attitude

Audra swans into The Shadow Room and orders champagne from Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), toasting her life finally getting better. Daniel assumes she kneecapped somebody to make that happen. Audra tells him he is every bit as rude as his mother and all talk, and they trade jabs about him throwing shade until he brings up what she did to Kyle back when Kyle was married to Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Audra vents about what a psycho Claire is, then casually asks about Noah Newman (Lucas Adams). Daniel tells her Noah has sold his share and may be gone for good, and he notices that this actually seems to bother her. Audra swears she does not care, mocks his love life, and sends him off to wipe a table, with the conviction of a woman who definitely did not ask about him on purpose.

When Daniel returns, he apologizes for being stressed and judgmental and says he is sorry if he got too personal. Audra assures him she is not always this prickly. He mentions that this is not his only gig, since he also runs Arabesque with his mother, and the two compare notes on being creative types who ended up in corporate jobs. Daniel adds that not much scares him anymore. Audra says that is good to know, in the tone of a woman filing it away for later.

Young and the Restless Canadian Day Ahead (Y&R Canadian Day Ahead) Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) & Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson)

Billy Abbott Dodges Questions With Breakfast and a Baby Name

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arrives home and asks Billy what happened with Jack, because she can tell something went wrong. Billy claims it was family business and refuses to explain, which is a roomy phrase when a certain litigator is on speed dial. He steers the conversation to their honeymoon in England, and Sally says she used to watch all the British shows with her gran. Billy offers to make her a full English breakfast, and she turns it down. Nobody is eating their way out of this one.

Then Billy admits there is something important they need to discuss: he would like to give their daughter “Jill” as a middle name. Sally asks whether that will make him happy for the rest of his life or bring regret, and whether he should decide before he has sorted things out with his mom. Billy knows Jill is difficult and that they have their issues, but she is also amazing, and he would be proud for their daughter to carry some of her. Sally is sure the baby already has the best of both of them and hopes the rest will fade away once Jill meets her granddaughter. Nothing says “we have unresolved issues” quite like giving your mother a permanent spot on the birth certificate.

What should Victoria do the second she sees Claire in Kyle’s arms? Tell us in the comments below.

Monday Packs a Lawyer, a Hug, and a Lot of Secrets

Lily leaves with a fight on the horizon, and Monday makes sure nobody else in town gets a quiet night either. A secret is only as safe as the room it lives in, and the walls in Genoa City are paper thin. Victoria has walked in on the wrong hug, and Billy is dodging questions with eggs and baby names.

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