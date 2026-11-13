AVA AGREES TO MARRY DREW IN THIS GENERAL HOSPITAL RECAP

TL;DR: This General Hospital Recap catches Ava Jerome agreeing to marry Drew Cain so neither can be made to testify against the other, with Lucas Jones reluctantly signing on as her witness. Dante Falconeri chases a tick clue, Josslyn Jacks squares off with Jude Jacks, Brook Lynn Quartermaine wrestles with Gio Palmieri over a DNA test, and Britt Westbourne plans an outing for her coworkers.

General Hospital Recap (GH Recap) Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) & Ava Jerome (Maura West)

Drew Proposes the Perfect Alibi

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) has decided the cure for a cover-up is a marriage license, and he pitched it to Ava Jerome (Maura West) with all the romance of a corporate merger. Wed him at once, he said, and neither of them could be forced onto the witness stand against the other. Ava balked, which is the only sane reaction to a proposal that doubles as a legal loophole, until Drew played his trump card: if she landed in prison, her daughter Avery Corinthos(Ava and Grace Scarola) would go home to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Ava came around faster than a bride with a deadline.

Every wedding needs a witness, so Ava marched into G.H. to recruit Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), and she got cagey about her reasons in a way that fooled nobody. Lucas worked out that the sudden nuptials had something to do with Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), and Ava owned up to loathing the whole plan while insisting she had no better door to walk through. She begged him to stand beside her. Lucas agreed with a sigh, predicting that nobody on earth would buy this as a love match, and Ava laughed ruefully, since legal was the entire assignment and romance was optional.

Drew, meanwhile, shopped for a prenup of sorts and landed on Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), asking whether he would put together a postnup. Martin was horrified to learn who the bride was and said he would take a prison cell over being chained to a woman that dangerous, which is a ringing endorsement from a man whose advice Drew then ignored completely.

The foursome convened at the clerk’s office, where Ava and Drew looked like hostages and Lucas looked like a man who had spotted a loophole. Rather than let the ceremony start, he stalled by insisting that Scout Cain (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) and Avery belonged in the room. Nothing delays a wedding like dragging in the children, and Lucas deployed them like a seasoned strategist.

Do you think Ava and Drew make it down the aisle, or does Lucas stall them for good? Email us your take at amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we want to hear it.

General Hospital Recap (GH Recap) Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) & Molly Lansing Davis (Kristen Vaganos)

The PCPD Hits a Wall

The police day began with a setback and ended with a sprint. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Justine Turner(Nazneen Contractor), Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett), and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) hoped to comb Drew’s SUV for Jack’s DNA, then learned Drew had reported the vehicle missing that very morning, which is one way to scrub a crime scene. So the plan became coaxing Drew and Ava into testifying against each other, a strategy a wedding was about to complicate.

A better clue arrived in the CSI report: five Lonestar ticks near Jack’s body, plus a G.H. patient flagged days later with a possible tick infection. Dante made for G.H. to fish for a name without tripping any privacy law, while Justine reread the statement from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about Drew’s run-in with Jack. She decided Alexis could be painted as a biased witness, so Metro Court employees would need to back her up.

Next, Justine summoned Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer) to walk through his statement, warning that the whole case might lean hard on him now that Drew’s SUV had so conveniently gone missing. Tristan eyed the timing with open suspicion and asked whether that amounted to a confession. Justine called it a matter of proof, the kind of answer lawyers give when the honest one would be awkward.

Back at Drew’s office, Molly and Joe arrived with a warrant and found nobody home. A note on the desk showed that Drew had picked up a marriage license, and Joe connected the dots at lightning speed. The two of them tore off for City Hall, where the unhappiest couple in Port Charles was about to say vows.

Josslyn Squares Off With Jude

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) stormed into Jude Jacks (Wil Traval)’s hotel room armed with homework. She had learned her father cut Jude off over bribes he handed out while working at JJE, and that Jude’s offspring still had a seat in a family trust earmarked for later Jacks kids. Her conclusion was that he had planned a baby by IVF for the payout.

Josslyn offered cash to make him go away, and Jude answered with the menace of a man who has practiced in a mirror: he had as much claim to JJE as she did, and she could hand over his money or watch him collect it himself. Josslyn declared she would never let him smear her father’s legacy, gave him nothing, and stomped out, which was the only part of the exchange that went exactly as planned.

General Hospital Recap (GH Recap) Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) & Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza)

Brook Lynn and Gio Disagree

Over in the family kitchen, Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) checked on Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), who confided that Jude’s bid for Phoebe might not hold up, although she knew for certain that Ethan Lovett (Nathan Dean) had faked the paternity result to shield the child. Gio wondered aloud whether Ethan had exaggerated Jude’s danger and whether Jude might simply love his daughter. Brook Lynn refused to gamble on a test that could prove Jude right.

Gio, conflicted, reminded her that both of them had been deceived over his own adoption, and asked why she would put Phoebe through the same sting. Before she could answer, her phone buzzed with word that her lab results were waiting at the hospital. She promised to pick up the conversation later and left. Gio then summoned Josslyn to talk about her cousin, and she passed along what she had found on the money Phoebe stood to inherit, plus her hunch that cash was Jude’s real aim.

General Hospital Recap (GH Recap) Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) & Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst)

Britt Invites, Liz Bends Rules

At the hospital, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) floored Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), Lucas, and Tristan with a proposal to take the whole crew axe-throwing, plus guests. Lucas poked fun at her secret beau, and Liz grew more puzzled when Britt later made a point of chatting. Once Liz saw it was a sincere effort, she asked about the man in question and guessed he explained Britt’s brand-new attitude.

Britt got the best news of her week when Jude tracked her down and asked for another evening, though the moment curdled when Brook Lynn stepped off the elevator and froze at the sight of them together.

Dante had his own errand at G.H., asking Liz who the tick patient was before he retreated, mortified that he had put her on the spot. Liz found a workaround that kept every privacy rule intact: she pulled up the chart and let him guess names. While she studied the screen, Dante sneaked peeks at her and tried Drew first, then Ava, and a tap to her ear told him the second name was right. He gazed at her with plain adoration, thought back to Halloween night, and called her amazing. She tossed the compliment right back with a smile, and for one hallway, nobody was lying to anyone.

Who would you rather see in the clerk’s office, Ava and Drew or Lucas with a stack of stalling tactics? Tell us in the comments below.

Vows, Ticks, and Trust Issues

Ava and Drew walked toward a wedding built on a legal loophole while the PCPD tried to outrun them. Josslyn laid down the law with Jude, Brook Lynn and Gio disagreed over a DNA test, Britt reached out to the whole staff, and Dante left the chart room smiling. It was another busy day on General Hospital, where the only thing everybody agreed on was that someone was hiding something.

Sound off on our Facebook page and tell us whether Ava and Drew make it official.