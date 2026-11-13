B&B SPOILERS SERVE A KISS, A WIN, AND A PANIC

B&B Spoilers for November 16-20 on Bold and the Beautiful bring a lunch date with a surprising ending, a long-awaited green light at Forrester, a husband pleading for a second chance, and an online mess that has someone at the beach house panicking.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (B&B Spoilers) Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) & Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan), Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) & Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock)

Dylan Panics Over Posts That Refuse to Disappear

Here’s the bombshell in these B&B Spoilers: Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) is in full panic mode at the beach house, and the internet is involved. Over at Forrester, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) has been scrolling past some strange social media comments about Dylan, the kind that toss around the phrase “miss behavin’.” She flags them for RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti), and at the very same moment Dylan finds the posts herself and spirals, demanding to know how they are still active and what on earth she’s supposed to do about them.

Notice that word “still.” Dylan isn’t asking what the posts say, she’s asking why they haven’t vanished, which is exactly how a woman talks when she thought she had buried something. Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) has been busy telling her he loves her, and nobody has mentioned that there may be a digital skeleton rattling around in the closet. The preview never says what the posts show or who put them up, so this stays an open question for now. Is it connected to the anonymous caller who once hinted at “unfinished business”? Did someone finally get tired of waiting? We have a good memory for these things, and so, apparently, does the internet.

Meanwhile, Eric Forrester (John McCook) announces at the Forrester office that the company is moving ahead with the Electra line, and RJ is over the moon. It is a rare piece of clean good news for a company that has been watching talent walk out the door. Whether the party lasts is another matter, since the next scene finds Electra back in the same building, reading those comments about Dylan.

Is Dylan’s online mess tied to that mysterious caller from her past? Send your theories to amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we read every one.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (B&B Spoilers) Katie Logan (Heather Tom) & Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)

Bill Heads Home With a Promise and a Lot to Prove

Over at the Spencer Estate, B&B Spoilers have Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) turning up to talk Katie Logan (Heather Tom) into taking him back. Katie sent him packing after learning he had been meeting her sister Brooke Logan(Katherine Kelly Lang) behind her back, stallion emoji and all. Now he arrives with a vow that he will never give her reason to reopen the old wounds from his history with Brooke.

Here’s the sticky part. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has already told Bill to stay away from his wife, and Katie has made it painfully clear she wants Brooke nowhere near hers, so the list of safe dinner topics is shrinking fast. The preview doesn’t show how Katie answers, which leaves the real question hanging: can a husband warned off by everyone in town win his way back with one heartfelt speech? The Brooke chapter is Katie’s biggest trigger, and promises have never been great at erasing flashbacks.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (B&B Spoilers) Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) & Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan)

Lunch Turns Flirty While Forrester Gets Good News

Lighter B&B Spoilers territory begins at Bikini Bar, where Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has lunch with Darcy Dylan(Kelly Sullivan) and asks whether there is anything he can do to convince her to stay. The preview answers with a kiss, which is a pretty persuasive argument. Where is Darcy thinking of going? And with her daughter dating one Spencer while she smooches another, Thanksgiving is going to need a seating chart. Katie, who has clashed with Darcy before, will surely have notes.

Which of these moments are you most curious about? Sound off in the comments.

Kisses, Pleas, and Panic Buttons

From a husband on a mission to a lunch that goes off script, these B&B Spoilers give Los Angeles plenty to chew on, and the online mess hanging over the beach house could be the one nobody forgets.

Head to our Facebook page and tell us which of these moments has you most worked up.

WATCH NOW

Press play on the B&B preview and catch the Bikini Bar kiss, Eric’s big announcement, Bill’s plea to Katie, and Dylan’s panic for yourself, then tell us in the comments which moment has you most worked up.