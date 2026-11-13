LUCY WEIGHS COLLEGE IN THIS YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS RECAP

TL;DR: This Young and the Restless Recap catches Lucy Romalotti back in town and crashing a kiss inside The Shadow Room while she weighs her college options. Victoria Newman and Kyle Abbott swear off each other yet again, Cane Ashby gives Lily Winters a bracelet, Jack Abbott confronts Billy Abbott over a photo, and Holden Novak dumps Claire Newman.

Young and the Restless Recap (Y&R Recap) Lily Brooks O’Briant as Lucy Romalotti with Michael Graziadei’s Daniel Romalotti and Lauralee Bell’s Christine Blair

Lucy Romalotti Is Back

Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) walked into The Shadow Room with a future to sort out and a Friday to fill, and her timing was impeccable if you count walking in on Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and Danny Romalotti(Michael Damian) mid-smooch. Christine had been explaining that her office was going after every fentanyl dealer in town, and Danny had been sharing his own packed schedule, so the kissing was a well-earned break from heavy subjects. The break lasted about as long as a commercial.

Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) arrived next, moaning that his mother was handing him a migraine, and the whole table wasted no time ribbing Lucy for spending a Friday with the grown-up crowd. Lucy was undeterred, because she had a mission and a menu of possibilities. She wanted help choosing a school, and her list swung from attorney to musician with all the commitment of a teenager browsing a streaming service. It was a fairly stacked panel to ask, since the table included a district attorney and a recording artist.

Somebody pointed out that Devon Winters (Bryton James) was launching a school of his own, and that Daniel could land a teaching gig. The same somebody predicted that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) would hit the roof the moment she learned he was thinking about leaving Arabesque. Daniel, who has clearly decided that future Daniel can handle that one, promised to back whatever Lucy picked. She stepped away to chat with a boy on the phone, and the table made a collective noise that dads everywhere will recognize.

Once Lucy was back at the table, Danny announced that Noah Newman (Lucas Adams) was growing The Shadow Room into L.A., so he and Christine had offered Noah their stake in the Genoa City location. Everyone cheered the plan, Lucy agreed to put Devon’s school on her shortlist, and glasses went up. Enjoy it, Daniel. Phyllis is going to find out about all of this eventually, and the volume will be biblical.

Will Lucy pick Devon’s college, and how loud will Phyllis get on hearing that Daniel is eyeing the exit at Arabesque? Email us your take at amber@soapoperamagazine.com, we want to hear it.

Young and the Restless Recap (Y&R Recap) Kyle Abbott & Victoria Newman

Victoria and Kyle Fail Again

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) tumbled into bed at their secret apartment, then lay there chuckling about how every vow of “never again” has collapsed on schedule. At this stage the promise works as a warm-up. Victoria wanted reassurance that this was not the worst mistake in a long line of them, which is a fun question from a woman who has not dated anyone since her daughter’s father and landed on her daughter’s former boyfriend.

Kyle talked her into admitting she had enjoyed herself, and he argued that nobody needed to analyze it, since nobody ever had to find out. Victoria’s thoughts kept circling anyway. She wanted him and she felt guilty, and Kyle understood that the guilt went well beyond Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), because her whole family would be furious. He asked whether she wanted to spend her life in a crouch, and they settled on keeping things simple and private.

Once he was dressed, Kyle grabbed her phone and snapped a selfie of the pair. Victoria protested that she could not keep evidence like that, so he tucked it into the hidden folder where her kids would never wander. Anyone who has watched a soap before can tell you how well that goes.

Cane Gives Lily a Bracelet

Aboard his train, Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) lay tangled up and reviewed all the false starts they had survived. Cane was certain they had landed exactly where they belonged, and he sealed it with a bracelet promising he would forever be in her lane, which on a train is the only lane there is. Lily adored it, and they kissed.

Round two followed, along with Lily’s teasing review that he had not been terrible, which earned her a tickle assault. They would have happily stayed in that bed until spring, but both had companies to run, and no train in Genoa City runs on love alone.

Young and the Restless Recap (Y&R Recap) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) & Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman)

Jack Confronts Billy About the Photo

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) studied a snapshot of his brother with a lawyer and decided he did not like the math. Over at home, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) was busy playing the devoted husband, telling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) how thrilled his mother was about their England trip and swearing that his wife and daughter were his entire focus. Sally left to meet a friend, and Jack let himself in the second she was gone.

Jack slid the photo across and demanded an explanation. Billy bristled, and Jack told him he had been about as subtle as a marching band, then concluded Chancellor was back on the menu. Billy insisted he loved his family, but maintained that the company belonged to them. Jack reminded him that every sibling had signed off on dropping it, and Billy fired back that they were all wrong. Jack suspected the real engine was Cane’s place in their mother’s heart, which Billy denied before accusing “smiling Jack” of once being capable of the very same scheme.

Then Jack got honest. Greed once ran his life, he confessed, for cash, women, and power, driven by a burning wish to outshine his father’s shadow. Somewhere along the way he learned that he had been enough all along, and he begged Billy to dodge the heartache that lesson cost him. Billy thanked him for caring and told him to stay clear of his path anyway. Jack promised not to tattle, but warned that no rescue would come if Billy sank too deep, and he walked out. The Abbott brothers are officially at a standoff, and only one of them has a litigator.

Young and the Restless Recap (Y&R Recap) Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) & Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver)

Audra and Claire Draw Lines

Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) crossed paths with Claire over at Society, and the insults started before the menus did. Audra proposed that they both show their hands, then accused Claire of bluffing, while Claire answered that she knew plenty and Audra should be worried. Someday that luck was going to run dry, she promised, and she intended to be there when the bill arrived. Audra texted Holden Novak (Nathan Owens) that they had a problem, then phoned to tell him they would fix it, because she had no plans to go down quietly.

Sally strolled in and swapped honeymoon plans with Claire, who joked that Audra would run the company into the ground while Sally was gone. Sally joined Audra and announced the honeymoon, adding that a little distance from Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) would do everyone good. Cane and Lily wandered in as well, and Claire grilled Lily about Holden, who had gone silent on everyone. Lily tried to calm her down, then worried to Cane that Billy might make a move on them, and they agreed they needed a plan.

Holden phoned Claire to talk about the hours he had been logging with his father, then abruptly said he had to pause everything and hung up. Minutes later, a text told Audra it was done, and she smirked like a woman collecting her winnings. Kyle found Claire looking numb, and she told him Holden had dumped her. Of all the men in town to find her like that, it had to be her mother’s secret flame.

Which Friday twist hit hardest, Holden’s sudden breakup or Victoria and Kyle’s hidden selfie? Tell us in the comments below.

Friday Left Loose Ends Everywhere

Lucy resurfaced with a college dilemma and a boy on the phone, Victoria and Kyle added a photo to a folder that should not exist, Cane promised Lily his lane, Jack went home with a warning Billy ignored, and Holden hung up on one woman and texted another. Genoa City always seems to have its drama arranged on a shelf where everyone can reach it, and that is exactly how fans of the Young and the Restless like it.

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