BREE WILLIAMSON IS HEARTBROKEN AFTER HER HUSBAND’S DEATH

TL;DR: One Life to Live alum Bree Williamson is mourning the death of her husband, animator and director Michael John Roberts, who died on November 11 at 48. Bree Williamson has thanked everyone who reached out with love and says her family is taking some time to grieve.

One Life to Live (OLTL) Bree Williamson & Michael Roberts (3)

A Thank You From a Grieving Family

Bree Williamson (Jessica Buchanan) is grieving her husband, Michael John Roberts, who was 48 when he died on November 11.

The actress shared a message of gratitude for everyone who has reached out since the news broke, writing, “We are heartbroken and taking some time.”

If you have a kind word or a favorite memory to share for Bree and her family, email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com.

One Life to Live (OLTL) Bree Williamson & Michael Roberts (2)

The Man Behind the Animation

Michael was a Toronto-born animator, director, and producer, best known for BoJack Horseman and TripTank. He also directed for Final Space, Strange Planet, and F Is for Family, and he created Dallas and Robo, a buddy comedy of his own.

A Family of Three

Soap fans first fell for Bree Williamson as Jessica on One Life to Live, a role she played from 2003 until the series ended in 2012, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations. She later played Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital.

Bree Williamson and Michael married in 2008 and welcomed their son, McGreggor, in 2010. His family’s obituary remembers him as a gifted artist who treasured the family he built.

The Daytime Family Shows Up

The comments on her post filled with love from friends in the soap world. Michael Easton (John McBain) called Michael a beautiful spirit and said his memory will stay with them all. Tuc Watkins (David Vickers) began with “Words are clumsy” before sharing how much he admired Michael’s kindness and how much he loves the whole family.

Fans are sending the same love to Bree Williamson and her son.

Sending Love To The Roberts Family

Our thoughts are with Bree, her son, and everyone who loved Michael.

Head over to our Facebook page and leave a kind word for her family.

READ THE POST

Her full message of thanks to everyone who has reached out is below, in her own words.