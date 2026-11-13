BEYOND THE GATES CANADIAN FANS FACE AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

TL;DR: E! Canada is confirmed to be shutting down on New Year’s Eve, which leaves Canadian viewers of Beyond the Gates without an announced new TV home. The news first came from David Friend on X.

Beyond the Gates (BTG)

The Channel Goes Dark

Canadian fans of Beyond the Gates, hold onto your remotes. E! Canada is signing off for good on New Year’s Eve, with 11:59 p.m. ET marking the final minute, because Bell Media opted against extending its deal with Versant Media, the company that owns the E! brand.

The channel launched on September 10, 1999, so this ends a run stretching past 27 years. Over that time it served up entertainment news, red carpet broadcasts, reality shows and music competitions. A Canadian cable provider has already confirmed that E! will vanish from its lineup and packages once the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

Where do you hope your soap lands in Canada, and would you follow it onto a streaming-only home? Email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us your theory.

Beyond the Gates (BTG) Cast

Some Shows Get Lifeboats

Some E! programming is expected to resettle on other Bell Media channels, though no one has named the lucky titles or the channels hosting them. For a daytime drama fan, that silence is the loudest part of the announcement. Versant also owns USA Network and Oxygen, which Bell Media licenses too, and nobody has said whether licensing trouble is brewing for those channels.

Moving Day Strikes Again

Beyond the Gates joined E! Canada in January after bouncing in from sister channel CTV Drama, and now it is house-hunting all over again. Fans have a couple of possibilities to chew on. Beyond the Gates could settle on yet another TV channel, or Crave, which grabbed the streaming rights back in 2025, could become its one and only Canadian home.

Crave has also become the one place to stream everything from CTV, The Bold and the Beautiful among them, and the CTV website now points visitors to Crave. That is a lot of moving boxes for one soap. Beyond the Gates fans in Canada barely had time to hang a picture before the lease ran out.

Keep Those Fingers Crossed

Until there is word on a landing spot, Canadian fans can only watch, wait and hope. Head over to our Facebook pageand tell us where you want the soap to land.

READ THE POST

The post that started the conversation is embedded below, so you can read it for yourself and then tell us your thoughts in the comments.