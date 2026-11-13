LILY BROOKS O’BRIANT WALKS INTO THE SHADOW ROOM AS LUCY

Lily Brooks O’Briant is back as Lucy Romalotti on The Young and the Restless, and today is the day, as the Canadian Day-Ahead hinted. Her return was first teased in our earlier story.

Young and the Restless Comings and Goings (Y&R Comings and Goings) Lily Brooks O’Briant as Lucy Romalotti with Michael Graziadei’s Daniel Romalotti

Genoa City’s favorite teenager has strolled back through the door, and the timing could not be juicier. Lily Brooks O’Briant is back as Lucy Romalotti on Friday, in time to catch two smoochers mid-kiss. Lucy has always had a real talent for finding the family gossip. The only mystery is how many Romalotti secrets she stirs up before the weekend.

Got a casting tip or a Genoa City sighting? Email us at amber@soapoperamagazine.com.

Young and the Restless Comings and Goings (Y&R Comings and Goings) Lily Brooks O’Briant as Lucy Romalotti with Michael Graziadei’s Daniel Romalotti and Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair.

A Friday Night Family Fuse

Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) are in The Shadow Room, toasting Christine’s crusade against the city’s fentanyl dealers, when Lucy appears. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) soon joins them, grumbling that his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), has handed him a migraine. The family teases Lucy for spending a Friday night with her relatives, and Lily Brooks O’Briant gets to play a girl with a bigger problem than her social calendar. Lucy cannot decide on a college, and she wonders whether she should become an attorney or a musician. Her family reminds her that Devon Winters (Bryton James) is opening a school, and that her dad may be teaching there.

Naturally, that detail lights a fuse. Daniel promises to support whatever she chooses, but everyone agrees all hell will break loose when Phyllis learns he is thinking about leaving Arabesque. Lily Brooks O’Briant then has Lucy slip away to take a call from a boy, leaving the grown-ups plenty to chew on.

Danny also shares that Noah Newman (Lucas Adams) is expanding The Shadow Room in Los Angeles, so he and Christine offered to sell their share of the Genoa City club to him. Everyone loves the idea, Lucy agrees to consider Devon’s school, and the whole clan raises a glass.

Gavel Or Guitar

Will Lucy pick a gavel or a guitar? We will be watching as Lily Brooks O’Briant settles back in.

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