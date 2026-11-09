Bold and the Beautiful Recap November 9: Daphne Talks Ridge Forrester Down as Bill Confesses to Will

DAPHNE CALLS IT A MIRACLE, RIDGE CAVES, AND BILL TELLS WILL ABOUT BROOKE

TL;DR:Daphne talked Ridge Forrester down at the cliff house, and he got on board with Steffy’s surrogacy: “So, this is really happening. You’re carrying Carter’s baby.” At the beach house, Bill admitted to Will that Katie found out about his secret meetings with Brooke.

Daphne Talks Ridge Forrester Down at the Cliff House

“So, this is really happening. You’re carrying Carter’s baby.” That was Ridge Forrester on the Bold and the Beautiful recap November 9, and it took Daphne about one speech to get him there.

Ridge picked up right where Friday left him, still raging about the surrogacy. He said he knew what happened and wanted Steffy and Carter to say it. “Go ahead.”

They did not have to. Daphne Rose stepped in and said she would tell him the truth herself. She declared that Steffy and Carter pulled off a miracle, then walked Ridge through how close she came to leaving Carter before any of this started.

Ridge asked why it was all a secret. Daphne said that did not matter. All that matters is the child.

Steffy Forrester told her father this is what she wants, but only because it is Daphne. Carter Walton said he had to be sure it would work before saying a word. Taylor Hayes asked who else knows and was surprised to hear Li ran the pregnancy test and they have already heard the heartbeat.

And just like that, Ridge Forrester got on board. Here is the delicious part. The one person who calmed him down is the one person in that room who has no idea what she is defending. Our Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say the truth Ridge chases next is a different one entirely.

Did Ridge give in too fast? Write to me at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell me.

What Did Ridge Tell Steffy About the Baby on Bold and the Beautiful?

Ridge accepted the surrogacy but laid down one rule. He warned Steffy there can be no more secrets, and Taylor agreed. He is still struggling with his best friend and his daughter keeping this from him, and Finn feels the same. Then the family hugged Steffy and left.

Finn and Steffy Look Ahead, and Neither Looks Calm

Alone with Finn, Steffy apologized again. He could see that telling her parents took a toll. He warned they will need to tell the kids soon, then told her, “You’re doing a beautiful thing for your friend.”

Steffy thanked him for backing her. “Soon, we’ll be on the other side.” They hugged, and both of them looked stressed. Ridge had just asked for no more secrets, and she is still keeping the big one.

Over at Forrester, Daphne told Carter she thought it went well at Steffy’s. Carter talked about their dreams coming true and holding their child in a few months. Friday he walked into the cliff house braced for the worst, as our Friday recap showed. Monday he walked out a hero.

Bill Spencer Tells Will About the Brooke Meetings

The beach house started sweet. Will Spencer and Melissa “Miss” Dylan kissed, and he urged her to move in. Then she was called to a job interview and left.

That is when Bill Spencer showed up to talk about Will’s mother. Will could tell something happened. “What did you do, dad?”

Bill admitted that Katie found out he had been having secret meetings with Brooke, and insisted it was not what it looked like. He explained what went down, including Katie confronting Brooke.

Will was not pleased to hear about the texts between his father and Brooke, but he decided nothing illicit went on. He still feels for his mom, and he urged his dad to make amends.

Bill swore he is on Katie’s side. He is just really worried about “his Katie.” Katie may have her own ideas about where this marriage goes, as our Katie and Bill spoilers laid out.

Dylan came back, and Bill turned on the charm. “I’ve heard a lot about you.” She did not miss a beat. “Hopefully not from Mrs. Spencer.”

The three of them talked about Katie’s protectiveness, and Dylan told Bill her mother is a loyal reader of his magazine. Bill said he looks forward to meeting her and left. Dylan joked that his dad is a little intimidating. Will groaned and did not want to talk about his parents.

Should Will have taken his father’s word that nothing happened? Make your case in the comments right here.

Tuesday, Will confides in Dylan. Follow it all in our full two-week Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Ridge Forrester Made Peace With the Wrong Secret

Ridge Forrester said no more secrets and hugged his daughter. He meant it. Steffy and Carter heard it too, and they are still holding the one secret that would undo the whole room.

Here is my read. Will now knows about Bill and Brooke before Ridge does. Ridge just demanded honesty from his family, and spoilers say he is about to learn that Bill and Brooke have been meeting behind his back. That lecture is going to sound very different by Wednesday.

Team Daphne or team Ridge? Tell us over on our Facebook page.