Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kyle Pryor Says Dominic Marino Was Programmed Before His Reveal on Marlena's Anniversary

KYLE PRYOR SAYS DOMINIC MARINO WAS PROGRAMMED, AND STEFANO HAS DONE THIS BEFORE

TL;DR:Kyle Pryor says Dominic Marino has been “programmed to be a certain way.” Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm his Friday reveal lands on Marlena’s anniversary with John. Did Stefano condition him?

One Word From Dominic’s Own Actor Changes Everything

It is confirmed, and it came straight from the man playing him. Kyle Pryor, who plays Dominic Marino, told a new interview that his character has been “programmed to be a certain way, but there’s more to him than meets the eye.” He also called Dominic’s upbringing his “operating system.” That is a chilling way to describe a man whose birth certificate names Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) as his father.

The timing makes it worse. These Days of Our Lives spoilers say Dominic lurks outside the Brady Pub on Friday, November 6, stares in the window, then walks in and reveals himself. Friday is also the anniversary of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is the one comforting her.

What Kyle Pryor Actually Said

Pryor did not name a parent, and he did not say who did the programming. Here is his full thought: “He’s grown up to believe a particular thing, and I feel like that’s his operating system. But there’s another level to him that I don’t think has been revealed yet.” He promised “a lot of manipulation,” called Dominic “somewhat of a puppet master” and a billionaire, and teased “some heartfelt moments as well.”

He even admitted he cannot play chess to save his life, which is funny, because Dominic plays Salem like a board. Fans who follow every Salem twist noticed the chess talk right away. Stefano loved a chessboard, too.

Who do you think programmed Dominic? Write to our editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and make your case.

Did Stefano Program Dominic the Way He Programmed John Black?

Nobody on screen has answered that, but Stefano’s record speaks for itself. When John arrived in Salem in 1986 as the Pawn, Stefano had brainwashed him into believing he was Roman Brady. In 2008, Stefano had John’s memory wiped again and turned him against Marlena. Mind games were his signature, and the man on Dominic Marino’s certificate is the man who did them.

That is why the anniversary timing lands like a slap. Marlena lost John on screen in June 2025. Now, on the day she marks their love, a stranger wearing Stefano’s ring walks into the Pub.

Fans on the show’s own Instagram and on the message boards have pushed the boldest prediction of all, that Dominic is John and Marlena’s son, raised by Stefano. Nothing confirms it, and Pryor named no parents. The certificate lists Stefano and Marlena, and paper is not proof.

Someone Closer May Have Done the Shaping

Stefano died in 2016, so somebody else had to keep the programming running. As our daily recaps showed, Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) welcomed Dominic Marino at the Salem Inn on November 2. Back on October 21, Dante said a woman who worked for the family, her name starting with R, looked after Dominic at boarding school while his parents never visited.

Could Rita be the one who wrote that operating system? Reading between the lines, I think Stefano drew the plan and someone loyal ran it. In the winter promo, Theo asks what his grandfather sent Dominic to do, and Dominic says Theo is asking the wrong question.

He also greets EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) with “Hello, brother.” A programmed man reads his lines. This one sounds like he wants to write his own.

When he finally faces Marlena is still up in the air. Previews put that first meeting in the week of November 9, but nothing confirmed has dated it. Catch up on Friday’s reveal before the Pub doors open.

The Other Level Could Belong to Marlena

Pryor’s “heartfelt moments” have to come from somewhere, and my gut says Marlena is the key. She already called him and said it brought her some peace. If Dominic Marino was raised to see her as a pawn, the woman herself may be the one thing his programming never planned for. Don’t be surprised if the crack in that operating system has her name on it.

Stefano or Rita: who pulled Dominic’s strings? Make your case in the comments.

Want more from Salem? Catch every Days of Our Lives spoilers story in one place.

Stefano’s Fingerprints Are All Over This Newcomer

We are taking a side. A man raised to believe one thing, dropped into Salem on the anniversary of the man Stefano brainwashed, is no accident of the calendar. Somebody built Dominic to hurt Marlena or to win her, and the DiMera playbook says it was Stefano’s design.

But Pryor says there is another level, and we believe him. Is Dominic Stefano’s weapon, or the first DiMera who breaks the programming? Tell us on our Facebook page.