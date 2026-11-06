General Hospital: Serena Baldwin Offers Jason Morgan an Alibi for Carly Spencer for Control of Deception

SERENA BALDWIN’S ALIBI FOR CARLY COMES WITH A PRICE TAG

TL;DR:Serena Baldwin told Jason she can alibi Carly for the last night Jack Brennan was seen alive, but only for full creative control of Deception. Jason reportedly says no on Friday. Is the alibi real, and who does Serena try next?

A Get Out of Jail Free Card, for Sale

Is the Serena Baldwin alibi for Carly real, or just expensive? On General Hospital, Thursday, November 5, Serena Baldwin (Kelly Kruger) called Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to Bobbie’s with a proposition. She told him she may have a get out of jail free card for Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), an alibi for the last night Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) was seen alive.

Then she named the price. Serena wants full creative control of Deception for herself and her mother. And here is the line that should make every lawyer in Port Charles sit up: she said she saw Carly that night, but her memory is a bit fuzzy. She was sure it would clear right up once Jason handed over the company.

A memory that sharpens when the check clears is not a memory. It is an invoice.

Why Serena Went to Jason

The scheme started over breakfast. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) mourned watching ELQ swallow the company she built, and Serena told her, “To hell with Deception.” She pitched a mother and daughter brand of their own. Lucy doubted a new label could win without Brenda Barrett as its face and wanted a Quartermaine weakness to exploit instead. Serena knew exactly where to find one.

Jason is the obvious target. On October 28, Deception was voted into ELQ, Serena’s proxy stunt was exposed, and Jason voted with Tracy and Brook Lynn. That came a week after Tracy blindsided Jason over Lucy’s Deception grab. Now Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) has flown off to bail Dillon out in Bangkok and left Jason in charge of the family. Serena caught him on the very day he holds the keys.

Do you think Serena really saw Carly that night? Write to our editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us what you are betting on.

Is Serena’s Alibi for Carly Real on General Hospital?

Nobody knows yet, and that is Serena’s leverage. No episode has shown where she was the night Jack disappeared. If she really saw Carly, she is sitting on evidence in a murder investigation while Carly sits under arrest, and that is ugly. If she did not, she is offering to lie to the police for a cosmetics company, and that is worse.

Here is what nobody else has pointed out. Serena’s price can only be paid by a Quartermaine. Carly cannot hand anyone Deception. Neither can the PCPD, and neither can a defense lawyer. The moment Jason says no, this alibi is worth exactly what Serena will say for free, and a witness who waited this long walks into a squad room with her own problem.

Jason Reportedly Says No, and Serena Needs a New Buyer

One spoiler report says Jason turns Serena down on Friday, November 6. That fits the man. Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) already told his father that he and Charlotte Cassadine (Bluesy Burke) found the body, and Carly is boxed in by Charlotte’s bracelet while protecting someone who is not the killer. A bought witness who cracks on the stand could sink Carly faster than the bracelet.

So where does Serena Baldwin take her story next? Carly herself is the softest target, though she has nothing Lucy wants. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) reportedly has his own pitch to help prove Carly’s innocence on Friday, and an honest witness would be a gift. Then there is Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), who represents Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), not Carly, and if I know these writers, Lucy shops it wherever the price can still be paid.

What Jason’s No Could Cost Him

Saying no is the easy part. Explaining it to Carly is not. She is under arrest in Jack’s death, and her best friend just turned down the one person claiming she can clear her. Don’t be surprised if Carly hears about the offer from someone other than Jason.

Then there is Tracy. On October 19, Jason promised Serena silence about her proxy con unless somebody asked. Nobody has asked about this one yet. My gut tells me Serena Baldwin has just handed Jason a second secret to keep from the woman who trusts him with her family, and Jason has never been good at keeping Carly out of a fight. Catch up on the setup in our General Hospital recap for November 5, see where Jack’s death stands on our Jack Brennan suspect board, and look ahead with our two weeks of General Hospital spoilers.

Is Serena a witness or a shakedown artist? Sound off in the comments and make your case.

For more Port Charles scoop, visit our General Hospital spoilers and news section.

Serena’s Alibi Is Either a Lie or a Crime

We are calling it. A real witness does not haggle, and a fuzzy memory that clears up for creative control is a bluff with lipstick on it. Jason is right to walk away, even if it costs him with Carly for a week or two.

But Lucy Coe did not raise a daughter who quits after one no. Tell us who Serena calls next on our Facebook page.