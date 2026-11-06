Days of Our Lives Recap November 5, 2026: Leo Stark Gets Locked In With a Briefcase of Cash After Gwen's Tip

DAYS OF OUR LIVES RECAP: LEO STARK WALKS INTO A TRAP ON PIER 4

TL;DR:Your Days of Our Lives recap for November 5, 2026. Leo finds a briefcase of cash in a disguised Pier 4 warehouse and gets locked in, Holly tells Mason she saw Sophia alive, George’s laptop could clear Sarah, and Lani tells Xander to lawyer up.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Leo Stark Overhears a DiMera Smuggling Tip

The Days of Our Lives recap November 5, 2026 starts at the Brady Pub, where Leo Stark told Chad DiMera that he and Javi are back together, then griped that his counterfeit purse story had stalled. He did not stay stalled for long.

Theo Carver pulled Chad aside about DiMera ships moving fake merchandise tied to Gabi Chic handbags. Theo said Johnny DiMera had called him about it the night before. Chad suspected Tony or EJ DiMera. Theo’s answer: maybe both. Leo heard every word.

Gwen Rizczech Points Leo to Becky’s Bait Shop

Over at the Salem Inn, Gwen Rizczech was writing a get well card for Xander when Leo asked whether EJ had used DiMera ships to smuggle. Gwen told him EJ once kept his secrets in a disguised warehouse on Pier 4, behind a sign that read Becky’s Bait Shop, and that the purses were probably there too.

Leo promised to stay away. He went straight there. Inside, he found a briefcase full of cash, and then someone locked him in. The show has not said who.

Who Locked Leo Stark in the Warehouse on Days of Our Lives?

Nobody on screen has said yet, and we are not guessing names. What we know is whose warehouse Gwen says it is, and that Leo walked out of the Pub with a smuggling tip and into a room full of somebody’s money. Our Days of Our Lives spoilers have Leo’s cash story still in play, and the winter promo already had Javi fighting for Leo, which we broke down when the winter promo dropped.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Holly Jonas Swears She Saw Sophia

In Horton Square, Tate Black was venting about a client while Holly Jonas could not focus. She told him she saw Sophia alive the night before. Tate brushed her off. Holly tried again with Mason Whitfield, and Mason admitted the voice on the helpline phone did sound like Sophia. Tate just rolled his eyes.

Mason had a busier day than that. He helped carry boxes at the Pub, recognized Lani from the night they rescued Holly from a mugger, and told Theo he lost a parent young too. Theo and Lani had been worrying about Abe’s nerves before Lexie’s memorial; Theo said his father feared the DiMeras would cause a scene.

Days of Our Lives Recap: George’s Laptop Could Clear Sarah Horton

Sarah Horton started the day badly. A free clinic patient heard her name and asked for a different doctor. Then she told Xander Kiriakis he could be discharged into her care, and Xander, who had just been daydreaming about her, said he would rather hire a nurse. It stung.

Then Lani Price walked in with the break Sarah needed: George’s laptop shows clear evidence that Destiny’s records were tampered with. “Without you, I’d never be able to prove my innocence,” Sarah told Xander.

Lani Price Tells Xander Kiriakis to Lawyer Up

Alone with Xander, Lani got personal. She told him she once killed someone in defense of someone else and went to prison for it. Then she got blunt: as a convicted felon, he had no right to own a gun. “My advice is lawyer up.”

Who locked Leo in? Write to Amber Sinclair at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us.

Is Tate being ridiculous about Holly? Tell us in the comments.

More Days of Our Lives coverage is waiting right here.

Leo Stark Found the Money Before Anyone Found the Smuggler

Our take: Johnny, Sydney, Chad and Theo are all circling the same DiMera ships with spreadsheets, and the man who actually got inside was a gossip columnist with a purse story. That is very Leo, and very dangerous, because whoever stacked that cash in a fake bait shop did not leave it there for a reporter to find. Holly has the opposite problem: she has seen the truth and nobody but Mason will hear it. And Sarah, after a week of bad news, finally has a laptop on her side, and it might be the thing that ends the case against her. Xander may want a nurse, but he is going to need a lawyer first.

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