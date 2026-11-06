Bold and the Beautiful Recap November 5: Steffy Forrester Collapses as Ridge and Taylor Demand the Truth

STEFFY CRIES, “I KNOW! I’M SORRY!” AND COLLAPSES AS RIDGE AND TAYLOR DEMAND THE TRUTH

TL;DR:Steffy Forrester collapsed onto the floor, unconscious, after Ridge and Taylor laid into her over the surrogacy and demanded the truth. Carter had a daymare about Ridge raging at him over the office couch, then the real Ridge called him over. Sheila told Deacon he is the greatest lover she has known.

Steffy Forrester Collapses at the Cliff House

“I know! I’m sorry!” Those were the last words out of Steffy Forrester on the Bold and the Beautiful recap November 5 before the room started swimming and she collapsed onto the floor, unconscious.

It had been building all day. Finn told her parents the pregnancy is confirmed, and Ridge Forrester said, “So you’re pregnant. With Carter’s baby.”

Ridge could not believe nobody had said a word to him, Finn included. Finn blurted that he could not have, because he did not know. Ridge and Taylor Hayes laid into Steffy for making a decision like this without her husband or her family, then learned that Finn told her he did not want this before he left town.

Steffy started apologizing. Ridge said this does not sound like her. “You’ve got to tell us the truth!”

Taylor went on about the pitfalls of surrogacy until Steffy stood up and yelled, “I know!” Taylor was not done.

She has known something was wrong for weeks. “Why didn’t you talk to me? Your mother!”

She could not let go of it. Giving up a grandchild will break her heart, she said, so imagine what it will do to Steffy’s. Was she really prepared to go through with this?

Steffy cried, “I know! I’m sorry!” Then, as Taylor kept going and Ridge and Finn frowned, she went down.

Did Ridge and Taylor push too hard, or did Steffy finally run out of room to hide? Write to me at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell me.

What Happened to Steffy on Bold and the Beautiful?

Steffy Forrester collapsed onto the floor at the cliff house, unconscious, while Ridge and Taylor demanded the truth about her surrogacy for Carter and Daphne. The episode ended there, and no reason for the collapse has been given. Ridge still does not know about her August night with Carter.

Carter Walton’s Daymare About Ridge

At Forrester, Carter Walton paced. “Come on, Steffy. You must have told Ridge by now.”

Then Ridge strode into the office and yelled, “You and my daughter! Here in my office on my couch, and now she’s pregnant!” He told Carter, “Get out of my life!” Carter walked out crying, and then snapped out of it. It was all a daymare.

That is the scene our Bold and the Beautiful spoilers flagged from the sneak peek, and it never happened outside Carter’s head. Our Ridge and Carter spoilers have the full breakdown.

Carter sent Steffy a frantic text. When RJ came in asking about the line now that Zende is gone, Carter put him off and said he lost a great friend and does not want to lose anymore.

Later he flashed back to that night with Steffy on the couch, gritting his teeth and hyperventilating, and nearly collapsed with dread when his phone rang. It was Ridge. “I’m at Steffy’s. Get over here right now.”

If you missed how Steffy broke the news, our Wednesday recap has it.

Sheila Carter Comes Calling at Deacon’s

“Yoo hoo!” Sheila Carter let herself into Deacon Sharpe‘s place, teased that she was stalking him, and admitted she still remembers his schedule. She had organized his books, since she still has access, and showed him how to do them on his laptop.

“Are you happy?” Deacon deflected. “I’m happy these spreadsheets are done.”

Sheila told him he is on his way to becoming a wealthy man but still living in an apartment that is haunted. “By me.” Deacon said it is full of great memories.

She brought up Taylor, “the woman who won’t marry him,” and Deacon admitted Taylor was having lunch with Ridge because Steffy asked to see them about family stuff. Sheila complained about being left out of the goings-on with her son’s wife.

Later she pressed him on why Taylor turned down his proposal, reminded him how good they were, showed off her missing toes and purred, “You’re the greatest lover I’ve ever known.”

Is Deacon about to fall for it again? Make your case in the comments right here.

Friday picks up at the cliff house. Follow it all in our full two-week Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Nobody Told Ridge the Secret, but Steffy and Carter Are Both Cracking

Steffy Forrester kept the August night to herself again on Thursday. Her parents only got the surrogacy, and they still could not stop asking. So her body did the talking for her.

Carter is worse. Ridge has not said one word to him about that couch, and Carter already heard every word in his head. Here is my read: the secret is not going to come out because someone finds it. It is going to come out because one of these two cannot carry it another day.

Team Steffy or team Taylor? Tell us over on our Facebook page.