Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Rushes to Steffy After Her Collapse and Faces the Real Ridge

CARTER WALTON WALKS INTO THE ONE ROOM WHERE HIS FEAR FOR STEFFY CAN GIVE HIM AWAY

TL;DR:Spoilers say Carter Walton rushes to Steffy after her collapse on Friday, November 6, with Ridge, Taylor and Finn in the room. A day after he imagined Ridge finding out, the real Ridge is waiting for him.

Friday, Carter Walks Into the Cliff House

Carter rushes to Steffy after her collapse, and he does it in the worst room in Los Angeles. The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6, have Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) heading to the cliff house after Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) passed out cold in front of her parents and her husband. The official word for Friday is that Carter and Steffy end the week under major pressure.

He did not exactly volunteer. On Thursday, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) picked up the phone and gave his best friend and chief operating officer an order: “I’m at Steffy’s. Get over here right now.” Carter nearly folded on the spot.

Ridge and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) had been grilling their daughter ever since she told them she is carrying a baby for Carter and his wife, Daphne Rose Walton (Murielle Hilaire).

“So you’re pregnant. With Carter’s baby,” Ridge said, then, “You’ve got to tell us the truth!” Taylor wanted to know why Steffy never came to her own mother.

That was when Steffy cried, “I know! I’m sorry!” and dropped to the floor, unconscious. Her father and her husband were standing right there.

Thursday’s Nightmare Was Only a Rehearsal

Before that phone ever rang, Carter had already lived through this meeting once, in his head. In a daymare at Forrester, Ridge stormed into the office yelling, “You and my daughter! Here in my office on my couch, and now she’s pregnant!” Ridge told him to get out of his life, and Carter snapped back to an empty office, shaken to the bone.

Ridge does not know about that August night. He knows the surrogacy story and nothing more. But Carter spent Thursday acting like a man who has already been caught, and that is the man walking through Steffy’s door on Friday.

Would you trust Carter in that room? Write to me at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell me why.

Does Carter Give Himself Away When Steffy Collapses on Bold and the Beautiful?

No spoiler answers that yet. The tease says Carter rushes to Steffy, and the buzz has him worried sick about both her and the baby. What he does with that fear is the whole game.

Here is the twist nobody is pointing out. The surrogacy story is Carter’s alibi. As far as Ridge, Taylor and Finn know, the baby belongs to Carter and Daphne, so a man scared for his child is allowed to panic.

A man who goes to Steffy first is a different story. Before the baby, and before he even looks at Ridge. The lie excuses fear for the baby. It does not excuse fear for her.

Finn Is a Doctor, and Taylor Reads People for a Living

Then there is the audience. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is Steffy’s husband and a doctor. He ran her pregnancy blood test himself on October 22, and this week he was surprised the heartbeat could be heard so early. The buzz has Finn worried and Steffy possibly balking at a hospital, which is exactly the ultrasound danger we laid out.

By our math, the cover story and the real calendar sit about six weeks apart. The surrogacy says early October. The truth says August. A careful look at that pregnancy is the last thing Steffy and Carter can afford.

Taylor is a psychiatrist who has known something was wrong with her daughter for weeks. If Carter Walton looks at Steffy before he looks at anyone else, Taylor is the one most likely to catch it.

Ridge Already Believed Carter Once

Ridge has stood in front of these two before. On August 21, he showed up at the door while Steffy and Carter were arguing about whether to confess. On August 24, Carter did the talking, and Ridge left believing his friend had only been pushing Steffy back toward Finn.

Carter Walton talked his way past Ridge once. This time Ridge is the one who summoned him, his daughter is on the floor, and Carter rehearsed the explosion only a day ago. Don’t be surprised if he overplays it and says too much.

Is Carter’s panic love, guilt or just a scared father to be? Tell us in the comments.

See what’s ahead for Steffy and Carter in our two-week Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Carter’s Fear Is the Confession Steffy Never Made

Steffy has kept the August night to herself through every question her parents threw at her, right up until her body gave out. Carter Walton does not have that kind of control. My gut says the secret survives Friday, but somebody in that room starts looking at Carter differently.

Team Carter says any decent friend would panic. Team Ridge says that panic is a tell. Pick a side and come fight it out on our Facebook page.