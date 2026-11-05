Y&R Spoilers: What's Next for November 9-13! A Booking Battle Brews, a Hard Favor Gets Asked, and Someone Says the Scary Part Out Loud

THESE Y&R SPOILERS HAVE GENOA CITY BRACING FOR TROUBLE

Y&R Spoilers for November 9-13 on Young and the Restless bring a whispered fear, a Valentine’s Day showdown, a favor that’s hard to ask, and a Newman at the Abbott door.

Young and the Restless Spoilers (Y&R Spoilers) Abby Newman & Devon Winters

Abby’s Fear Has Devon Promising She Won’t Face It Alone

The preview parks Abby Newman and Devon Winters at Society, and for once nobody’s cracking wise. Abby gasps that she’s scared, and Devon answers with the steady reassurance of a man who knows how big this moment is. He gets it, it’s going to be okay, he’s right there, and they can do this together.

These Y&R Spoilers don’t spell out what has Abby so frightened, but the clues have been piling up. She’s been nauseous and dizzy, and she’s been wondering if there’s a reason. If a pregnancy is behind the fear, it’s no small thing. Abby was deemed infertile because of scar tissue in her uterus, so a surprise pregnancy could be dangerous for her and for the baby.

Got a theory about what Abby’s so scared of? Send it to amber@soapoperamagazine.com!

Young and the Restless Spoilers (Y&R Spoilers) Phyllis Summers

Phyllis Gets Caught Between Two Women and One Lounge

Over at the GCAC, Phyllis Summers is about to be the one thing two women both want. The preview has her demanding to know why anyone needs the lounge locked down for Valentine’s Day this very second, and Nikki Newman delivers the most refreshingly unbothered answer of the season: because she wants it. Diane Jenkins wants it too, which turns a calendar request into a standoff.

So whose side does Phyllis take? She’s busy plotting to take on Newman, and Nikki and Diane are already swinging at each other over Vibrante and Jabot. Y&R Spoilers leave it wide open, and the winner might be whoever Phyllis annoys least.

Young and the Restless Spoilers (Y&R Spoilers) Victor Newman & Jack Abbott

Nick Admits He’s Struggling and Victor Calls on Jack

At Crimson Lights, Sharon Newman asks Nick Newman whether he’s going to meetings and working the steps. His answer is the honest one: he’s struggling, and he came in needing a favor. The preview doesn’t say what he wants to ask. Rehab gave him tools, and these Y&R Spoilers are a reminder that recovery rarely follows a straight line.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman pays a visit to the Abbott estate, and Jack Abbott greets him like a man who knows Victor has never once dropped by for a friendly hello. The mogul admits as much: he’s here to talk about Jack’s brother, which almost certainly means Billy Abbott. Victor has been calling Billy his enemy, and Jack already worries about where his brother’s head is at, so what exactly is Victor here to say?

Which of these moments are you most curious about? Tell us in the comments!

Genoa City Isn’t Getting Any Rest

Between a frightened whisper and a favor nobody wants to ask for, these Y&R Spoilers make it clear Genoa City has zero intention of calming down.

Head to our Facebook page and tell us which moment has you most on edge.

WATCH NOW

Watch the preview clip for the week of November 9-13 to see Abby’s frightened whisper, Phyllis stuck between two women over one lounge, and Victor’s unannounced visit to Jack.