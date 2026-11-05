Today on Daytime – Friday, November 6 Spoilers: Special Guests, Covert Visits, and Old Memories Stirring Up Trouble

SPOILERS WELCOME GUESTS, REVEAL SECRETS, AND STIR OLD MEMORIES

Friday’s Spoilers welcome two special guests to Beyond the Gates, send Days of Our Lives into a surprise reveal, light a fire under General Hospital, stir old memories on Bold and the Beautiful, and test the patience of Young and the Restless. Here’s what’s coming.

Beyond the Gates Recaps (BTG Recaps) Leslie Thomas

Fairmont Crest is rolling out the welcome mat, because Vernon Dupree greets Devon Winters and Lily Winters, who have made the trip from Genoa City with special news. Nothing gets a neighborhood talking like out-of-towners with an announcement, and these two do not strike us as people who show up to chat about the weather.

Meanwhile, Anita Dupree is ready to record, so the microphone had better brace itself. Anita has never done anything halfway, and in this family, a recording session is never only a recording session.

And Leslie Thomas plans to pipe up, because silence has never once been in Leslie’s repertoire. Whoever is about to be interrupted, may these Spoilers offer our deepest sympathies.

Got a theory about what Devon and Lily’s special news could be? Send it to amber@soapoperamagazine.com, because we love a good guess.

Days of Our Lives Spoielrs (DOOL Spoilers): Dominic Marino & Belle Black

Salem is about to get a good look at Dominic Marino, because the man finally reveals himself to town. When a mystery billionaire stops hiding, everyone gets to decide whether to be thrilled or terrified, and in Salem the answer is usually both.

Julie Williams offers Marlena Evans some comfort, and Julie has been Salem’s emergency source of hugs for decades. Marlena could certainly use one.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera makes a covert visit to Lexie Carver’s memorial, which is either very touching or very suspicious, and with Kristen we are betting on the second. Sydney DiMera presses EJ DiMera with questions, and EJ is running out of ways to say there’s nothing to see here.

General Hospital Spoilers (GH Spoilers) Drew Cain

Drew Cain may be popping the champagne a little early, because his celebration could be premature. Anyone who has watched Port Charles for more than a week knows that victory laps and plot twists share a starting line.

Jason Morgan gets an earful from Alexis Davis, and when Alexis has something to say, the walls take notes. Dante Falconeri makes a pitch to Carly Spencer, who has opinions about pitches.

Josslyn Jacks makes a discovery that leaves her fuming, while Lulu Spencer asks Elizabeth Baldwin for a favor. In Port Charles, favors come with fine print, so Liz may want a lawyer first.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers (B&B Spoilers) Sheila Carter & Deacon Sharpe

Sheila Carter is determined to stir up old memories, reminding Deacon Sharpe of their past in a way that is equal parts nostalgia and threat. With Sheila, a stroll down memory lane has always included a detour through a crime scene.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton and Steffy Forrester find themselves under pressure, which is what happens when secrets stop fitting in small spaces. Neither of them gets to relax anytime soon.

Young and the Restless Spoilers (Y&R Spoilers) Adam Newman & Billy Abbott

Billy Abbott loses patience with Adam Newman, and Billy’s patience was already running on fumes. When Billy draws a line, Adam has historically treated it as a suggestion, so expect sparks.

Audra Charles reflects on her past, which in Genoa City is never a quiet hobby. Memory lane in this town tends to fill up with unwelcome guests.

And Stephanie Simmons finds her authority questioned at work, which is a brave move for anyone who has seen her in a crisis.

Which of these storylines are you most excited to see play out? Drop your thoughts below, because we love hearing from you.

Friday’s Final Word

Friday’s Spoilers have Fairmont Crest welcoming visitors, Salem meeting a stranger, Port Charles celebrating too soon, L.A. stirring up old memories, and Genoa City running out of patience.

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