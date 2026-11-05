Beyond the Gates Spoilers Nov 5: What We Know About Bill Hamilton's Father as Bill Confesses to Naomi

BILL HAMILTON’S FATHER HAS NO NAME ON SCREEN, BUT HE IS ALL OVER BILL’S CONFESSION

TL;DR:It is confirmed: Bill makes an emotional confession to Naomi on Thursday, November 5. The show has never named Bill Hamilton’s father, but Dani already said on air that he never wanted his son. Here is everything we know.

Bill Opens Up to Naomi on Thursday

It is confirmed: Bill makes an emotional confession to his daughter, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit), on Thursday, November 5, and Naomi is right there for her dad. That leaves viewers with a question the show has never answered. Who is Bill Hamilton‘s father?

Timon Kyle Durrett has played the slick defense attorney since 2025, and in all that time Bill’s father has never been named, cast or shown. No mother, no brothers, no sisters either. On screen, Bill’s family starts with Bill. But this week, that missing man finally has a shadow.

What the Show Has Said About Bill’s Father

The only on-screen mention we have found aired Tuesday, November 3, on election night. Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) made a not so subtle reference to the Bill situation, and her daughter Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley), Bill’s ex-wife, said she is not getting involved. Then Dani went there anyway. She wondered whether the baby news is hitting Bill so hard because he does not want the child, just like his dad did not want him.

Two days later, Bill Hamilton gets his own say. One Beyond the Gates spoiler writer says Bill grew up very unwanted by his father and worries history will repeat itself with this next baby. Naomi, she says, reassures him he can be a better dad this time. The official line only promises an emotional confession, so treat the father detail as one writer’s preview until the scene airs.

Do you feel for Bill, or is a sad childhood just his newest excuse? Write to the editor at amber@soapoperamagazine.com and tell us where you land.

Hayley’s Baby Brought the Past Back

The trigger is Hayley Lawson (Marquita Goings). On Monday, November 2, her doctor confirmed the pregnancy at Garland, and Bill demanded a paternity test on the spot. Hayley agreed without a fight. Bill asked Shanice Johnson (Ernestine Johnson) to carry the sample to the lab herself and use a tech she trusts. The results are not back, and nobody knows who the father is.

Bill has also made his position plain. Dani told her husband, Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman), that Bill confided he wants nothing to do with the baby beyond financial support. Hayley signed the divorce papers October 12, and he paid her settlement two days later. Now Bill Hamilton is staring at a child he never planned, from a wife he is trying to leave.

On Tuesday, Chelsea Hamilton (RhonniRose Mantilla) wondered whether Hayley’s eagerness for the test means she already knows the answer. Naomi has her own fight brewing, too, and you can read how Naomi is handling Hayley’s baby. On Friday the two of them trade barbs.

Who Is Bill Hamilton’s Father on Beyond the Gates?

Nobody knows yet. The show has never named him, never cast him and never said whether he is alive. What we do know is that he did not want his son. Dani said it Tuesday, and Thursday’s preview says Bill carries it into his talk with Naomi.

Here is the twist nobody else is pointing out: Bill has stood on the other side of an unwanted baby before. On May 2, 2025, Leslie Thomas (Trisha Mann-Grant) said that when she was pregnant with Ted Richardson‘s (Keith D. Robinson) child, Bill offered her money to end the pregnancy and leave town, and warned that she and the baby would not be safe if she refused. Naomi could barely believe her father would make such threats. On September 25, 2026, Leslie told Eva Thomas (Ambyr Michelle) that if Bill had had his way, she would never have been born.

The Leslie Question Nobody Can Answer Yet

That history opens a door the writers have never closed. Leslie’s own father is unknown on screen. Peaches (Arle Michel), the woman who raised her, said in August 2025 that Barbara Mitchell never named him. Back in 2025, soap watchers floated Bill’s father as one possible candidate, next to Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) and the Articulettes’ manager, Dante Green.

Nothing on screen supports it, and I am not calling it. But if I know these writers, a father with no name is a loaded gun. If he ever turns out to be Leslie’s father too, Bill Hamilton tried to stop his own niece from being born. Could the show really go there?

For now, watch Thursday’s scene for the details that matter. Does Bill say his father’s name? Is the man alive? And does Caroline Lee (Ellie Wang), back on Friday and standing up to Bill, catch him softer or harder after he has bared his soul?

Should the show finally cast Bill’s father, and who would you want in the role? Leave a comment and make your pick.

Catch every secret in Fairmont Crest with more Beyond the Gates coverage here.

Bill’s Real Fight Is With the Father He Never Names

Our take: Bill is not scared of Hayley. He is scared of the man in the mirror, and that man has his father’s face. Naomi can tell him he will do better this time, but Leslie would be the first to remind them both what Bill once offered her.

So is Bill finally ready to break the cycle, or is he already halfway to becoming his father? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page.