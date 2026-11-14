split screen of Wyatt, Katie, Bill, and Dylan on B&B By CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of November 16 previews sparks flying, a big decision, a heartfelt promise, and a new crisis!

Past Imperfect

While Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Darcy (Kelly Sullivan) are enjoying a meal at Bikini Bar, he asks, "Is there anything I can do to convince you to stay?" The shot then cuts to him planting a kiss on her, but will that do the trick?

Over at Forrester Creations, Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have an announcement to make. "We're going ahead with the Electra line," Eric reveals. Thrilled, Electra (Laneya Grace) and RJ (Brayan Nicoletti) smile and hug each other. But will the new fashion line be the success that Forrester needs it to be?

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Katie (Heather Tom) may have thrown Bill (Don Diamont) out after finding out he'd been secretly meeting with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but he's not giving up on their love and vows to win his wife back. "I promise to never give you a reason to open those old wounds again," he vows. Can he convince Katie he is worthy of her trust?

RJ is working in the design office with Electra when she notices something odd while she checks the comments on a photo of Will (Crew Morrow) and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) posted to social media. "There's these weird comments, talking about 'Miss Beehavin,'" Electra remarks, confused.

The clip then cuts to a shot of Dylan at home going into a panic at what she sees on the laptop. "How is this still active?" she gasps. Dylan then panics and rubs her chest as she catches her breath and wonders, "What am I gonna do?" Is there some secret from her past that Dylan is desperate to keep from coming out?

Check out this tease for some of the drama coming up this week on B&B, and let us know your thoughts on the latest storylines in the comments below!