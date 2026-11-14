split screen of Michael, Victoria, Kyle, and Lily on Y&R By CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for the week of November 16 previews a potential threat, a vicious fight about to kick off, and the end of a dream.

Preparing for War

Lily (Christel Khalil) is concerned that Billy (Jason Thompson) is going back on his claim that he was giving up on claiming Chancellor for the Abbott family. So she seeks some advice from Michael (Christian LeBlanc), who advises, "Go to Billy now." Fearing the worst, Lily asks, "And what if he says he's only going to fight for Chancellor?" Michael shrugs and admits, "Then I'm afraid you're in for one hell of a fight." Does Billy have a real legal claim on the company, or can Lily hold onto it?

Y&R's Mark Grossman on Adam's Pull to Ruby, Feeling for Sally (Excl)

At the Shadow Room, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) continues pressing Claire's (Hayley Erin) buttons. When she tries to walk away, Claire reaches out and grabs her arm, warning, "Oh, yeah, we're not done here." Wrenching her arm back, Audra snaps, "I would not do that if I were you." Hoping to defuse the situation, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) steps in between them. "Whoa, okay," he says. "Let's take it down a notch."

As they sit together at a table in Society, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) breaks some bad news to Kyle (Michael Mealor). "Claire and I, we've finally had the chance to reconnect after all these years," she explains. "And I won't jeopardize that. We can't do this anymore. Kyle, seriously, this has to end — now." Every time Victoria and Kyle agree to end their secret affair, they haven't been able to resist falling back into bed together.

But this time, she sounds like she means it, as she doesn't want to break Claire's heart by dating her ex-fiancé. Is this really the end for the clandestine couple?

Y&R's New Head Writers Preview the Drama Ahead in Genoa City

Check out this tease for some of the drama coming up this week on Y&R, and be sure to share your thoughts on the latest storylines in the comments section below!