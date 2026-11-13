Tensions are rising on General Hospital during the week of November 16! Our GH spoilers gallery offers a sneak peek at next week's episodes, including Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Ric (Rick Hearst) receiving a presumably unwelcome visit from Det. Chase (Josh Swickard), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) drinking in an alarming sight, and more. Browse through these photos for a first look at what's ahead in Port Charles next week.

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CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

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Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) haven't gotten much alone time, between her burgeoning singing career and the looming presence of her obsessed fan — and according to the show's official teasers, her stalker gets too close for comfort this week!Josslyn (Eden McCoy) pays a visit to the piers, which she recently took control of for JJE. But what is taking place down by the water that's got her looking so rattled?Chase (Josh Swickard) being in uniform when he pays a visit to Sonny's (Maurice Benard, l.) house may not be a good sign for Port Charles' most notorious retired mobster. Can Ric's (Rick Hearst) fast talking save his brother from arrest?It's been a minute since Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has caught up with Rocco (Finn Carr), but it looks like their encounter isn't all warm and fuzzy. What could be the topic of their seemingly fraught conversation?