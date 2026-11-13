HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Producer Heath Freeman and actress Kelly Monaco arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of "Jimi: All Is By My Side" at ArcLight Cinemas on September 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Former General Hospitalstar Kelly Monaco (ex-Sam McCall) is paying tribute to her dear friend and one-time love interest, actor/producer Heath Freeman, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Kelly Monaco Says 5th Anniversary of Heath Freeman's Loss 'Hits Different'

In an Instagram post, Monaco shared a montage of intimate photos of herself with Freeman set to the poignant song "See You Again." The words "A Love Story" introduced the snapshots.

"Missing a piece of my heart," the actress wrote. "It’s been five years, but this year hits different. #sober ❤️😇🪽🙏🏻."

She added, "Heath Freeman you are missed and loved by so many."

Monaco and Freeman were romantically linked for several years in the 2010s following her split from her longtime boyfriend, high school sweetheart Michael Gonzalez.

The pair made their first red carpet appearance together in 2010 at The Sundance Film Festival, where his movie Skateland premiered and were last photographed by paparazzi in 2014, but remained close friends until Freeman's death on November 13, 2021 at the age of 41 from an accidental drug overdose.

In 2018, after Monaco underwent an operation to repair a torn labrum in her hip, she thanked Freeman on Instagram for "holding my hand and drying my tears pre and post surgery … then stocking my home to keep me comfy while healing."

In 2020, Freeman paid tribute to Monaco on her birthday, writing in an Instagram post, "Happy birthday to my best friend on the Planet Earth ⚡️⚡️so thrilled we’re on the planet at the same time."

Monaco, who joined GH in 2003, has maintained a low public profile since the show made the controversial decision to kill off her character, Sam, in 2024. But she revealed on Instagram on September 15, 2026 — the three-year anniversary of the passing of her former GH co-star and close friend Billy Miller (ex-Drew Cain)— that she was six months and seven days sober from alcohol.