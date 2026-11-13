On General Hospital on Friday, November 13, Drew (Cameron Mathison) convinced Ava (Maura West) to marry him to protect themselves, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) got assistance in his investigation from Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) realized what her cousin Jude (Wil Traval) was really after, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) stumbled upon something disturbing, and more. Here’s the full rundown of the action!

The Bride Wore Black

Drew announced to Ava that they needed to get married immediately so they wouldn’t be forced to testify against each other. She initially balked but was swayed by his argument that Avery would end up with Sonny if she went to prison.

Hear Me Out: Drew (Cameron Mathison) convinced Ava (Maura West) to be the next Mrs. Cane.

ABC

Ava went to G.H. to ask Lucas to be her witness. When she was evasive about why she was tying the knot with Drew, Lucas correctly deduced it involved Chief Brennan’s death. Ava admitted she hated the idea of marrying Drew but had no other options, and begged Lucas to be by her side.

Lucas reluctantly agreed, but warned that nobody would believe it was a real marriage. Ava chuckled ruefully that she just needed it to be legal.

Meanwhile, Drew asked Martin for a post-nuptial agreement. Martin was appalled that Drew was going to marry Ava, warning that prison was a better option than tying himself to a lethal woman like her.

Speak Now: Lucas (Van Hansis) tried to keep Ava from marrying Drew.

ABC

Later, Ava, Lucas, Drew, and Martin gathered at the city clerk’s office, but Lucas tried to stall the ceremony by declaring that Scout and Avery should be there, too.

GH: The 8 Most Toxic Quartermaine Marriages, Ranked

Proof Positive?

Any hope of finding Jack’s DNA in Drew’s vehicle was squashed when Dante, Justine, Joe, and Molly learned that he’d reported the SUV stolen earlier that morning, so they decided to get Drew and Ava to testify against each other. However, they got another lead when the CSI report came in, stating that five Lonestar ticks were found near Jack’s body and G.H. had reported a patient with a possible Lonestar tick infection several days after Jack died.

As Dante went to G.H. to see if he could get the patient’s name without violating HIPAA policy, Justine reviewed Alexis’s statement about the Drew/Brennan confrontation and decided they would need to corroborate Alexis’s story with Metro Court employees because she could be considered a biased witness.

Double Checking: Justine (Nazneen Contractor) wanted to go over Tristan's (Dean Geyer) statement again.

ABC

Justine summoned Tristan to the PCPD to go over his statement. When Justine explained that the case could heavily rely on his testimony because Drew’s SUV was “stolen,” Tristan was skeptical of the convenient timing. He asked if that was an admission of guilt, and Justine stated that it was a question of proof.

Molly and Joe went to Drew’s office to serve his warrant, but it was empty. Joe found a sticky note on Drew’s desk indicating that Drew had obtained a marriage license. Joe realized that Ava and Drew were getting married, so he and Molly rushed to City Hall.

Search Party: Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Joe (Jonathan Bennett) checked out Drew's office for clues.

ABC

Kristen Vaganos Reunites with GH Sister Kate Mansi (Excl)

Trust Issues

Josslyn confronted Jude in his hotel room, having learned that Jax cut him off because Jude was bribing people when he worked for JJE. She’d also learned that Jude’s offspring were still included in a trust fund for any future Jacks children and accused him of purposely having a child via IVF for a payout.

Josslyn offered to pay Jude cash in exchange for walking away, but he ominously replied that JJE was his birthright, too, and she could either give him his money, or he would take it from her. Josslyn declared that she refused to let him tarnish her father’s legacy and wouldn’t give him anything before stomping out.

No Deal: Jude (Wil Traval) stood up to Josslyn's (Eden McCoy) threats.

ABC

GH Alum Kelly Monaco Remembers Heath Freeman: 'Missing a Piece of My Heart'

Relative Behavior

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Gio checked in on Brook Lynn, who told him about Jude’s claim to Phoebe, adding that she didn’t know if Jude was really the biological father, but did know for sure that Ethan Lovett had faked his DNA test to protect the baby.

Gio wondered whether it was possible Ethan had lied about Jude being dangerous and that the man genuinely loved his daughter, but Brook Lynn couldn’t risk a DNA test proving Jude’s story. Conflicted, Gio pointed out that they had both been lied to about his adoption, so why would she want to put Phoebe through similar pain?

Family Chat: Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) filled Gio (Giovanni Mazza) in on the trouble with Jude and Phoebe.

ABC

Real-Life Tragedy for One Life to Live Star Bree Williamson

Before Brook Lynn could respond, she received an alert that her DNA test results were ready at the G.H. lab. Promising Gio they’d talk more about it later, she headed to the hospital.

After Brook Lynn left, Gio called Josslyn over to discuss her cousin. Josslyn shared what she learned about Phoebe’s inheritance and her suspicion that Jude was only after the money.

Hatchet Job

Earlier at G.H., an excited Britt shocked Elizabeth, Lucas, and Tristan by suggesting a staff night out at the hatchet range. When Britt gushed that they could all bring dates, Lucas teased her about her mystery man. Liz was further confused when Britt later went out of her way to chat. Realizing Britt was making a genuine effort, Liz asked about the guy Britt was seeing and commented that her recent change in attitude must be because of him.

New Attitude: Liz (Rebecca Herbst, r.) was surprised to see how Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) had changed.

ABC

Meanwhile, Britt was thrilled when Jude sought her out and asked to spend another evening together. As they were talking, Brook Lynn exited the elevator and was rattled to see Jude and Britt together.

GH's Kelly Kruger Finds Love Again After Divorce: 'He's My Person'

Tick Talk

At G.H., Dante asked Liz for the identity of a patient treated for a Lonestar tick, but quickly backpedaled, regretting that he'd put her in an awkward position. But Liz devised a way to get him the information without breaking any HIPAA laws by bringing up the patient’s chart and having him guess names.

As Elizabeth viewed the computer, Dante stole glances at her and named Drew Cain and Ava Jerome. With a touch to her ear, Elizabeth silently confirmed that the patient in question was Ava. Staring at her in adoration, Dante recalled their close moment on Halloween, and professed that she was amazing. “You’re not too bad yourself,” she replied with a smile.

Medical Assistance: Liz was happy to bend the rules to help Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

ABC

Will Ava and Drew exchange vows or will Joe stop the ceremony? How much longer can Dante hide his feelings for Elizabeth? Let us know in the comments below what you thought about the latest episode of GH and what you predict will happen next week!