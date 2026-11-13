The future is uncertain during the week of November 16 on Days of our Lives. Our spoilers gallery offers a look ahead at some of the drama coming up in next week's episodes, including Marlena (Deidre Hall) and others questioning Dante (Franco LoPresti), Leo (Greg Rikaart) fighting for his life, Xander (Paul Telfer) being arrested, and more. Scroll through these photos for a sneak peek at all that and more coming up on DAYS!

DAYS Star James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Corday Productions/Days of our Lives

Leo (Greg Rikaart, l.) wasn't breathing when Javi (Jacob Martinez) found him. Though the paramedic managed to keep his boyfriend alive and get him to the hospital, teasers say that Javi still fears the worst. Will Leo pull through?According to the teasers, Chad (Conner Floyd) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) share their troubles, but will either of them have any words of advice to help the other?Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is frustrated that her husband, Alex, continuies to be manipulated by Joy, and she gets some of that anger out in a sparring session with Tate (Leo Howard) at the gym.Holly (Ashley Puzemis) continues to work with Mason (Brandon Butler) on the help line, and judging from the expression on his face, she seems to be doing a good job.Teasers say that Sydney (Sydney Malakeh) and Roman (Josh Taylor, l.) confront Dante (Franco LoPresti). And it doesn't appear that either of them believes the explanations that Dante is offering.Marlena (Deidre Hall) is still wrestling with the idea that Dominic is the son she never knew she had, and according to the teasers, she turns to Dante for answers. But does he know anything worth sharing?The teasers preview that Johnny (Carson Boatman) has a heart-to-heart with Marlena, likely about whether or not to go along with Chanel's plan to leave Salem and its drama behind for a fresh start somewhere else. What will she advise him to do?Dominic (Kyle Pryor) continues to introduce himself to the people of Salem, and now it's Gabi and Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) turn to meet the new DiMera heir. Gwen has been lamenting how single she is, so might the handsome newcomer catch her eye?Tate is in need of some advice, and teasers say that he turns to his father, Brady (Eric Martsolf). But what is the problem Tate is hoping to solve?Teasers preview that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is worried about the future of the Horton Free Clinic. Will Chad interviewing her for his podcast help bring awareness to the problem and save the clinic?Xander (Paul Telfer, c.) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) have been trying to figure out how to restart their relationship on the right foot. And while teasers say that Maggie urges Xander to take a chance on Sarah, that's going to have to wait because a cop (Jason Wesley) arrives to arrest him!