The Young and the Restless is bringing Lucy Romalotti home from boarding school, with Lily Brooks O'Briant reprising the role starting with the Friday, November 13, episode of the soap.

Lily Brooks O'Briant Brings Lucy Back to Y&R

The soap teased O'Briant's return appearance on Instagram, posting a photo of the actress posing on the set while holding up a Genoa City Athletic Club plate. "Guess who's back in Genoa City?" the caption read.

O'Briant took over the role of Lucy — Daniel Romalotti's (Michael Graziadei) daughter and the granddaughter of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) — in February 2023. She made her last appearance on Y&R on December 20, 2024, when she helped her father decorate for Christmas as they shared fond memories of the recently murdered Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom), who had helped Daniel raise her.

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"I really enjoy diving into Lucy's emotions and kind of figuring out where her head is at," O'Briant told Soap Opera Digest in 2024.

Lucy's return coincides with the first week of material scripted by The Young and the Restless' new team of head writers, Jamey Giddens and Dan O'Connor, who told TV Insider that over the holiday season in Genoa City, "We’re bringing Lucy back a few times and giving a teaser of what’s been going on with her life. She’s getting ready for college, and then maybe by spring, summer, we can explore more of that."

Since the last time O'Briant played Lucy on Y&R, she has appeared on the dark comedy Bad Thoughts on Netflix, played the lead role of Luna in the mini-series In Love with Mr. Mafia and starred alongside Melissa John Hart in the Lifetime movie Killing the Competition.