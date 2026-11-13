Bree Williamson, who portrayed Jessica Buchanan on One Life to Live and Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital, is mourning the loss of her husband, Michael Roberts, who passed away on Wednesday, November 11 at the age of 48. His cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Bree Williamson Mourns The Loss of Husband Michael Roberts

Williamson and fellow Toronto native Roberts, a director and animator best known for his work on the Netflix series BoJack Horseman, married on September 6, 2008 and welcomed their only child, son McGreggor, on September 21, 2010.

Roberts' family shared the sad news of his death in his obituary, writing, "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Michael John Roberts."

Roberts' illness "came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short," they said.

In his family's tribute, they noted, "Michael saw the world a little differently. A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him."

His family also wrote, "Above all, Michael cherished the family he had built. His wife, Bree (Williamson), was his beloved partner and the person he was so proud to have beside him. He treasured their shared journey, their everyday moments, and the simple privilege of walking through the world together."

The obituary closed by saying, "In lieu of flowers or donations, please save your money and buy a cool car, that’s what Michael would have wanted."

On Instagram, Williamson wrote on November 12, "Thank you to everyone that has reached out. We are heartbroken and taking some time."

Williamson and Roberts wed in 2008.

COURTESY OF BREE WILLIAMSON

Colleagues from both OLTL and GH offered their condolences in the comment section.

Michael Easton (ex-John McBain, OLTL/GH; ex-Hamilton Finn, GH et al) wrote, "Michael was a beautiful spirit and he lives on in our hearts. Our thoughts are with you and Mac and your family. 🕊️❤️"

"Beyond tragic💔," posted Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr Manning, OLTL/GH; ex-Kiki Jerome, GH). "He was so kind, I only remember him with that exact smile every time I saw him. I remember when we met him & just knew you found the best partner❤️ So deeply sorry Bree. We love you so much❤️."

Tuc Watkins (ex-David Vickers, OLTL) wrote, "Words are clumsy. I watched the ways he was kind, and I admired him. I love him and his family, individually and collectively. He was so many things. He did so much. There would have been more."

Soap Opera Digest sends its deepest condolences to Williamson and Roberts' family.