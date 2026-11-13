Split screen of Jude, Ava, Drew, and Josslyn on GH By ABC

The General Hospital spoilers video for Friday, November 13, previews a determined mother, hospital gossip, an accusation, and a deal with the devil!

Proceed With Caution

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) opens up to Gio (Giovanni Mazza) about her fear of losing custody of Phoebe to Jude (Wil Traval). “We will fight with everything we have for her,” she insists to her son. Is there anything Gio can do to help?

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With Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) sharing some new evidence that recently came to light, Justine (Nazneen Contractor) is hoping it will help them nab Jack’s (Chris McKenna) murderer. “Please let this be the break in the case we’ve been waiting for,” the acting district attorney declares.

Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) change of attitude has been noticeable, especially by her co-workers at G.H., and now Liz (Rebecca Herbst learns that her improved mood is down to the new man in Britt's life. “That guy must have made quite the impression,” Liz remarks as Britt smirks. How much will she tell Liz about Jude?

Jude is still in his robe in his room at the Metro Court hotel when Josslyn (Eden McCoy) arrives to confront him. “I’ve figured out the real reason why you’re in Port Charles,” she announces confidently. But is her theory correct?

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With the cops investigating Jack’s death, Drew (Cameron Mathison) is desperate to save his own skin, even if that means selling Ava (Maura West) down the river. He pitches a desperate plan to his partner in crime, suggesting, “We can make it official today.” What does Drew have in mind?

Check out this tease for the next episode of GH, and share your thoughts on the latest twists and turns in the comments section below!