Is Tracy Leaving General Hospital? Jane Elliot’s Status Revealed (Excl)

General Hospital's Tracy Quartermaine announced that she is leaving Port Charles in the November 5th episode — but fans can rest assured that Tracy's esteemed portrayer, Jane Elliot, is not leaving the show!

Why Did Tracy Leave General Hospital?

A source at General Hospital confirms to Soap Opera Digest that Tracy will be off the canvas for a bit while Jane Elliot enjoys her annual vacation and spends time with family. The actress is already back at the studio filming new episodes as Tracy and will back on screen in a matter of weeks.

Tracy's departure to help Dillon is a twist that the show's head writers, Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten, hinted at in their 2026 fall preview interview with TV Insider, in which they said, "Tracy asks Gio and Emma to help hold down the fort when she goes out of town to assist a family member in trouble."

In the final episode Elliot filmed before her break, Tracy explained that she is headed off to Thailand to ride to the rescue of her son, Dillon, who was arrested there. Concerned about how her family members — especially her granddaughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), whose recent adoption of baby Phoebe is facing a challenge from Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) — would fare in her absence, she asked her nephew, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), to keep an eye on everyone, which he promised to do.

She then summoned Gio (Giovanni Mazza) and Emma (Braedyn Bruner) to the mansion to ask Gio to support Brook Lynn, his mom, while she was away. He readily agreed, as did Emma.

Where Is GH's Diane? Carolyn Hennesy Addresses Port Charles Absence

Viewers may recall that Tracy also left town this time last year in the wake of her ordeal with Monica's (Leslie Charleson) surprise sister, Ronnie Bard (Erika Slezak). Ronnie had conspired with Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) to fake Monica's will in a scheme to put the mansion in Drew Cain's (Cameron Mathison) hands, and when their ploy was foiled, Tracy headed to France for an extended spa vacation. She returned to Port Charles on December 15.

Daytime Emmy winner Elliot, who made her debut as Tracy in 1978, initially retired from the show in 2017, but after making a few short-term comebacks, she returned full-time in April 2023.

"I'm a failed retiree," Elliot joked to Woman's World last year, explaining that when she realized she wanted to resume playing Tracy, "I luckily had a wonderful boss [Executive Producer Frank Valentini] who kept a place at the table for me."