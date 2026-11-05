Where Is General Hospital’s Diane? Carolyn Hennesy Speaks Out On Port Charles Absence

Carolyn Hennesy, who hasn't appeared on General Hospital in her long-running role as Diane Miller in over six months, spoke out on social media to address her absence from the soap.

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In an “Ask Me Anything” video on her Instagram, Hennesy responded to an inquiry about whether she was coming back to GH anytime soon.

“Don’t know,” she said. “Hope so. Fingers crossed.” She then urged her fans to make their voices heard about bringing Diane, who she began playing in December 2006, back onto the canvas. “Do what you can, the Hennesy Army out there!”

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Over on X (formerly Twitter), Hennesy stepped in to shut down some misinformation about why Diane has been talked about — most recently, on the November 3 episode, when Jason (Steve Burton) wondered why the attorney wasn't by Carly's (Laura Wright) side as she faced questions from the PCPD about her role in Jack Brennan's (Chris McKenna) death — but not seen.

In response to a user who speculated that Hennesy had “serious medical issues” and would most likely not be back on screen for the foreseeable future, Hennesy responded, “If you’re talking about me… no medical issues.”

Another X poster, @ContessDonatela, claimed that she had been told that the actress and the soap were experiencing scheduling conflicts that prevented her from filming at GH. Hennesy debunked that as well, replying, “Nope.”

Back in November 2025, Hennesy underwent multiple surgeries after breaking her leg, but she returned to GH in January 2026, performing her scenes as Diane in a wheelchair as the soap wrote her real-life injury into the show for her character. Her last appearance as Diane was in the April 14 episode.

Hennesy made it clear that she appreciates the interest in Diane's whereabouts. On October 30, she posted, “Just reading some of the Diane Miller love on X. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover it. Miss entertaining you all. xoxoxoxoxoxo.”