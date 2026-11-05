General Hospital Recap: Sonny Makes Jude an Offer as Tracy Leaves Town

The Thursday, November 5, episode of General Hospital was full of wheeling and dealing. Sonny (Maurice Benard) made Jude (Wil Traval) an offer, Tracy (Jane Elliot) put her faith in Jason (Steve Burton), Serena (Kelly Kruger) launched a new scheme, Heather’s (Alley Mills) visit to G.H. threw Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Portia (Brook Kerr) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) for a loop, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) had a mission for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and more. Keep on reading for the recap.

Going No Contact

Valentin called Alexis to meet him in the PCPD interrogation room and asked her to have Danny relay a message to Charlotte: Her dad was fine, and she shouldn’t reach out to anyone, including Lulu.

When Alexis refused to play along until she knew the full story, Valentin told her that Charlotte and Danny had been the ones to discover Jack Brennan’s body, and the bracelet found on the corpse belonged to Charlotte. Fearing Charlotte would implicate herself and Danny by returning to town, Valentin stressed the importance of Alexis delivering his message so Danny could convince Charlotte to stay put at boarding school.

Messenger Service: Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) asked Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to help protect his daughter.

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An aggravated Alexis told Valentin that it was his fault Charlotte and Danny’s first instinct was to cover up finding a dead body because they’d seen him, Carly, and Jason constantly handle things that way. Still, she agreed to relay the message to keep Danny and Charlotte safe.

As she gathered her things to leave, Alexis told Valentin that if Martin couldn’t get a writ for a wrongful search and seizure for the plastic baggie found on Valentin (the one that held Jack’s finger), he should be disbarred.

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Favor For a Favor

Sonny met with Jude and offered to help him force Josslyn out of JJE so he could take over the company. In exchange, Sonny wanted his piers back and for Jude to leave Phoebe and Brook Lynn alone.

Let's Make a Deal: Sonny (Maurice Benard, r.) made Jude (Wil Traval) an offer he actually refused.

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While Jude was amenable to selling Sonny back the piers, he refused to abandon Phoebe and vowed to get his rightful share of JJE without bargaining away his daughter. Sonny decided to leave his offer on the table, but cautioned, "The next time you come, it won't be nearly as attractive."

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Loose Ends

Tracy had to leave town to bail out Dillon, who’d been arrested while filming in a Buddhist monastery in Bangkok. She tasked Jason with looking out for the rest of the family as they navigated various other crises. Jason promised to take care of everything, including watching out for Brook Lynn, and an emotional Tracy replied that his parents would be proud.

While I'm Away: Tracy (Jane Elliot) wanted Jason (Steve Burton) to handle things in her absence.

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Meanwhile, at Bobbie’s, Emma and Gio attempted to find a connection between Heather and Trina’s stalker, wondering if Heather perhaps still blamed Trina for Esme’s death. Emma briefed Gio on the crazy history she’d uncovered, including how Heather had sold her baby (Steven Lars) and, while married to Edward, Gio’s great-great-grandfather, had tried to swindle him out of his fortune.

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Later, the couple was called to the mansion to see Tracy. Alluding to a difficult situation Brook Lynn was facing, Tracy asked Gio to support his mother in her absence. Gio assured Tracy he'd help his mom, and Emma said she would, too.

History Lesson: Emma (Braedyn Bruner) ran down Heather's rap sheet for Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

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Plan B

Also at Bobbie’s, Serena suggested to Lucy that they leave Deception to the Quartermaines and create a mother/daughter cosmetics company of their own. However, Lucy felt it would be too hard to start a new brand in today’s market and reminisced about Deception’s successful launch with Brenda Barrett as the spokesmodel.

Instead, Lucy thought they needed to find a weakness in the Quartermaines to exploit. Hatching a plan to get Jason on their side, Serena asked him to meet at Bobbie’s. When he joined her, Serena offered to provide an alibi for Carly for the last night Jack Brennan was seen alive — but only if she and her mom got full creative control of Deception.

Never Surrender: Lucy (Lynn Herring, r.) didn't agree with Serena's (Kelly Kruger) plan.

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The Cost of Freedom

Isaiah intervened when Britt got snarky with a nurse, her short-lived truce with the staff over now that her bubble with her mystery man had burst. Meanwhile, Elizabeth was stunned when Heather stopped by the hospital and announced that she’d moved back to town.

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Liz did damage control when Heather had a tense interaction with Portia. Reminding her friend that she’d nearly lost her medical license for sabotaging Heather’s medical records, Liz warned Portia that she wouldn’t be shown that same grace again.

Back Off: Liz (Rebecca Herbst, c.) intervened when Heather (Alley Mills, r.) tried to talk to Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

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Heather had a prickly interaction with Britt when she tried to apologize for almost killing her, but Liz stepped in before things got too heated. When Elizabeth said she’d support Heather in making amends to the people she’d hurt, a grateful Heather pulled her former daughter-in-law into a hug before Liz could lay out the conditions of her offer.

Meanwhile, Isaiah urged an irate Portia to stay away from Heather, but Portia seethed that she couldn’t do nothing while Heather was free.

Taking Care of Business: Portia (Brook Kerr) told Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) Heather had to be dealt with.

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Will Jason take Serena up on her offer? Does Heather deserve forgiveness? Should Jude have played ball with Sonny? Let us know what you thought about the latest episode of GH in the comments below!