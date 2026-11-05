General Hospital: Heather Webber’s 50 Years of Crime and Chaos

General Hospital's Heather Webber (Alley Mills) has been injecting drama (and occasionally, LSD) into the lives of Port Charles residents since her introduction on GH in 1976. Take a look back at the schemes, tricks and felonies on her rap sheet from the past 50 years!

1976

Heather forged a letter of recommendation to get hired as nanny to Martha, G.H. nurse Diana Taylor’s daughter, which she saw as her ticket into Port Charles society. While volunteering at the hospital, Heather set her sights on Dr. Jeff Webber, whose marriage to Monica (Leslie Charleson) was on the rocks. They fell into bed and Heather became pregnant.

1977

Heather faked a suicide attempt as a ploy for Jeff's sympathy, but he made it clear to Heather that he was not going to divorce Monica. But when Monica asked him for a divorce, Jeff impulsively popped the question to Heather. The engagement was short-lived: Her ex-hubby, no-goodnik Larry Joe, blabbed to Jeff about her past transgressions, giving him ice-cold feet. Heather gave birth to son Steven Lars out of town and headed to New York to pursue a modeling career, arranging to sell the baby to the Taylors, Diana and Peter, for $10,000 — while keeping her identity as the birth mom a secret. When Jeff caught up to her, Heather lied that their baby was dead. His guilty conscience prompted him to propose again.

Pop Secret: Deadly Sin: Heather (then-Mary O’Brien) lied to Jeff (Richard Dean Anderson) about the existence of their son.

ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES

1978

Peter and Diana hired Heather on as nanny to “Peter, Jr.”, also known as P.J., unaware that the boy was Heather’s biological son. Soon, Peter and Diana became wary of Heather’s attachment to P.J. and relieved her of her nanny duties, but she spent time with the baby on the sly. Heather’s mom, Alice Grant, figured out the true reason why Heather was so interested in the baby. Heather and Jeff tied the knot and she dodged a bullet when mobster Cal Jamison uncovered that Heather’s baby was alive, but wasn’t able to prove it to Jeff. She became pregnant again but miscarried, fueling her desire to reclaim Steven Lars.

1979

As part of her mission to get her son back, Heather schemed to drive Diana bonkers, dosing her drink with LSD. P.J. innocently swapped the glasses and Heather gulped the laced beverage. Her hallucinations left Jeff no choice but to commit Heather to a sanitarium. Alice blabbed to Peter that P.J. was Heather and Jeff’s son. Peter died shortly thereafter, but Diana found out about P.J.’s true identity via a note he’d scribbled before passing away.

1980

Heather’s delusions subsided and she faked a catatonic state. One night, she slipped out of the sanitarium disguised as a nurse, saw Jeff and Anne Logan together and learned that Jeff wanted a divorce. She continued to sneak out to spy on Jeff — and Steven Lars. Soon, Heather’s physician, Dr. Nelson, pronounced her ready to be discharged.

The Cure: Heather (Robin Mattson) convinced Dr. Nelson (Pat Renella) that she was no longer a menace to society.

ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES

1981

Heather put on a show of being new and improved, but faked a hysterical episode to get shuttled back to the mental hospital, where she plotted to frame Anne for Diana’s murder. But when she slipped out of the hospital with a gun, she found Jeff in bed with Diana!

Heather regrouped and sneaked out of the hospital again. Once she was sure Diana was alone, Heather seemingly killed her and scrawled Anne’s name on the floor in Diana’s blood. In the midst of the ensuing murder investigation, Jeff filed for divorce and left town with Steven Lars (having learned that he was the boy's biological father). Heather became a chief suspect in Diana's death, but Joe Kelly, who was smitten with Heather, worked to exonerate her. Eventually, the truth came out: Alice accidentally shot and killed Diana while trying to stop her from shooting Heather.

1982

After Heather's cousin, Susan Moore, gave birth to Jason, her son with Alan Quartermaine, Heather encouraged her to stake her claim on the Quartermaine fortune. Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) plotted with Heather, who was now dating Joe, to pocket the money once it was secured. They hit the sheets. Joe dumped Heather when he found out she was cheating on him (from gossipy nurse Amy Vining).

Scotty and Heather spurred Susan into becoming a lush in hopes of getting Scott appointed the guardian of Jason’s trust fund, but Scotty one-upped Heather by marrying Susan and getting custody of Jason after Susan was in a car accident.

Fortune Hunter: Heather targeted her cousin, Susan (Gail Ramsey), with dollar signs in her eyes.

ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES

1983

Scotty and Heather began dipping into Jason’s trust fund. Susan caught wind that Scott had forged a power of attorney to get access to the money. Heather found a note Susan had written, making it clear that Susan planned to turn Scotty in to the cops. When Susan was shot dead, Heather was arrested, but was eventually cleared (Lila’s first hubby, Crane Tolliver, was the killer). Heather and Jimmy Lee Holt (Edward’s illegitimate son) conspired to gain custody of Jason, but failed. Heather made an unsuccessful attempt to seduce Alan, then left town.

2004

Heather returned in the wake of Lila Quartermaine's death and lured widower Edward into the sack — and then to the altar, after she rushed to his aid during a heart attack (which she had caused, by drugging him!). Heather envisioned becoming a wealthy widow by killing Edward, but Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) exposed her scheme and Edward had their union annulled. Heather was also busted for killing cop Russ Duncan and framing Skye Quartermaine for the crime. She was declared insane and shuttled off to Ferncliff.

Skye's The Limit: Heather framed Skye (Robin Mattson) for murder.

ABC

2012

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) visited Heather seeking info on Franco, and Heather claimed that Franco was Jason’s twin. Heather convinced Steven Lars (Scott Reeves), now a doctor at G.H., that she was rehabilitated, and he vouched for her, securing her release.

Steve was arrested for murdering a patient, so Heather murdered his ex-lover, Maggie Wurth, made it look like a suicide, and had a suicide note forged in which Maggie took responsibility for Steve’s crime.

Heather encountered Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) in the woods and they ended up swapping Téa Delgado’s stillborn baby with Sam’s newborn son, Danny. Heather concealed a paternity test that proved Jason, not Franco, was Danny’s biological dad, and blackmailed Todd into hiring her at his newspaper.

Heather took Luke hostage in a desperate bid to win him over and tried to do away with his paramour, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), via a massive dose of LSD, but ended up injecting Steve's significant other, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) instead, leaving her with psychic visions. After shooting Luke, she was sent back to Ferncliff, but escaped to Llanview, using the name Susan Moore to land a gig as Téa’s nanny.

After kidnapping the baby, Heather ended up taking a dive off the roof of G.H., which she survived. Sam and Jason reclaimed Danny; Heather escaped again and crept into the Quartermaine home, where she read the will of the recently deceased Edward with great interest. She tried to flee with Skye as a hostage, but was foiled by Alice.

Love Hurts: Heather nearly did in Luke (Anthony Geary).

HOWARD WISE/JPI

2013

Heather, Todd and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) made an elaborate escape from Ferncliff. Heather tried to kidnap Danny again, then attempted to stab Olivia, but ended up injuring Steve instead. Mortified, Heather turned herself in to the cops and was sent to Miscavige, a maximum security psychiatric facility.

Franco passed off his “No. 1 fan” Heather’s paintings as his own at his comeback art show; she crashed the opening and exposed him, and also divulged that she and Scotty were Franco’s birth parents, via a secret off-camera fling back when Laura (Genie Francis) first fell for Luke.

2014

Heather kidnapped and tried to kill Franco’s new lover, Carly (Laura Wright). Luke nearly caught her; Heather’s goons (Miscavige guards) locked him up at the facility. Franco rescued Carly and Heather was hauled back to Miscavige. Later, Heather took Shawn and Jordan Ashford hostage and shot Max Giambetti before landing back at Shadybrook.

2015

At Shadybrook, Heather befriended Franco’s new love interest, Nina (then-Michelle Stafford), and was poised to inject her with LSD; Franco arrived in time to stop her.

Needle Point: Heather tried to inject Nina (then-Michelle Stafford) with LSD.

HOWARD WISE/JPI

2016

Heather was transferred to a new maximum security facility for the criminally insane, D’Archam, but she escaped and tried to drug Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), but was interrupted by Lucas Jones, so she injected him instead and he was comatose for months.

2022

A serial killer known as The Hook — Heather in disguise — committed a series of stabbings, with victims that included Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), who survived, and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), who did not (or so it seemed at the time!).

Heather was also revealed to have had a torrid affair with serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) that produced a daughter, the diabolical Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Her motive for her crime spree as The Hook was to cause Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) pain, as Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) had chosen Trina over Esme.

2023

Heather and Ryan broke out of Spring Ridge Correctional Center with Esme. The police caught up to them; Heather fessed up to being The Hook and was taken back to prison.

Dangerous Minds: Heather and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) broke out of Spring Ridge.

CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

2024

Heather was taken to G.H. and collapsed after trying to kill Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Doctors determined that she had cobalt poisoning stemming from a hip replacement, and she was able to secure a release from prison — despite the best efforts of Trina's protective mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) — when her conviction was overturned for medical reasons. Steven Lars whisked her off to Arizona.

2026

Heather returned, newly wealthy from her lawsuit against the manufacturer of her faulty replacement hip, and claims to have turned over a new leaf. But whether she has truly abandoned her criminal ways remains to be seen...