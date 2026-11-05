Who Is Dominic Marino on Days of our Lives? Kyle Pryor Teases What’s Ahead for ‘Multifaceted’ Character

The mysterious Dominic Marino made his first appearance on Days of our Lives on November 2, and portrayer Kyle Pryor previewed what viewers can expect to see from his alter ego in a new interview with TV Insider.

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Pryor shared that he knew that his DAYS character would be “coming in to sort of stir things up,” but wasn’t initially aware of Dominic’s connection to the long-running soap’s canvas as the supposed son of the legendary heroine Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and infamous villain Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo).

When he did find out, the actor understood the gravity of playing such a key role. “When you’re stepping into a role like that, there’s a real responsibility to do the character justice and honor that position, because you’re working with iconic characters,” Pryor explained. “I was like, ‘Right, I have to do a good job of this because this is important.’”

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So, what can fans expect as Dominic maneuvers his way through Salem? Pryor teased that Dominic is “a bit of a chess master,” who will bring “drama, but some heartfelt moments as well. I think that will surprise people.”

“He is a billionaire, and he’s a very established businessman,” the actor added. “He has a lot of fingers in a lot of different pies, and he’s somewhat of a puppet master. So, he’s dipping in and out of other people’s storylines, and he has a different methodology with different people based on how they operate.”

As manipulative as Dominic is capable of being, “I feel like he’s quite a conflicted guy,” Pryor said. “He’s grown up to believe a particular thing, and I feel like that’s his operating system. But there’s another level to him that I don’t think has been revealed yet. He’s quite multifaceted. He’s been programmed to be a certain way, but there’s more to him than meets the eye.”